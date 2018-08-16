Say Hello to The Wealthiest Indian Women

If women's participation in the Indian economy goes up, country's GDP is likely to go up by 60 per cent or 2.9 trillion by 2025

August 16, 2018 5 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Time and again, experts have asserted why India cannot grow sustainably and consistently without women participating actively in the economy.

In fact according to Mckinsey's report, if women's participation in the Indian economy goes up, country’s GDP is likely to go up by 60 per cent or 2.9 trillion by 2025.

All we need to do is help our women with equal opportunities and some motivation.

So, here is a list of the 10 wealthiest Indian women in 2018. The data was collated and analyzed by Kotak Mahindra Bank and Hurun Report together.