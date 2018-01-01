Women-owned Businesses
Why Investing in Women-Led Startups Is the Smart Move
Research and personal experience have shown women entrepreneurs are a good bet for this angel investor.
Women Entrepreneurs
Sometimes the Best Man for a Job Is a Woman
A great way to observe 'Women's History Month' this month is to support a woman entrepreneur.
Women Entrepreneurs
Why Single Women Are Quicker to Jump Into Entrepreneurship
Single women and married women make the decision to be self-employed for different reasons, according to a new study. Here's a breakdown of their relative motivations.
Women-Business Owners
How New York City Plans to Assist 5,000 Female Entrepreneurs
A new partnership with Citigroup aims to provide free help to aspiring female-business owners.
Startup Basics
4 Things Entrepreneurs Should Think About That May Not Be in the Business Plan
Two young women recount the lessons they learned from starting their social media-marketing agency.
Women Entrepreneurs
Passion, Persistence and Red Lipstick
Three things that will transform any woman into an entrepreneur.
Work-Life Balance
5 Essential Steps to Achieving Balance as a Mom Running a Business
Yearning for a better mix between professional and personal life as a parent? Some find the answer in overseeing a business.
Women Entrepreneurs
Team 'Ban Bossy' or Not: 3 Reasons Why Hiring Women In Tech Grows Business.
As of late, there has been a lot of news about female employees at startups. Here are a few reason to get women on board.
Franchises
As Men in Kilts Franchise Grows, Women (In and Out of Kilts) Are Key
Men in Kilts, like many franchises, is dominated by men. However, two women have been important to the growth of the business.
Leadership
Leaning In: The 10 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned Businesses
Women Presidents Organization reveals its annual ranking of the top 50 women-led businesses in North America. We look at the leaders of the pack.
Entrepreneurs
2013's Entrepreneurial Women to Watch
Our first annual list of seven of the most innovative woman leaders from technology to retail to health and more.