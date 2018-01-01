Women-owned Businesses

More From This Topic

Sometimes the Best Man for a Job Is a Woman
Women Entrepreneurs

Sometimes the Best Man for a Job Is a Woman

A great way to observe 'Women's History Month' this month is to support a woman entrepreneur.
Jeffrey Hayzlett | 6 min read
Why Single Women Are Quicker to Jump Into Entrepreneurship
Women Entrepreneurs

Why Single Women Are Quicker to Jump Into Entrepreneurship

Single women and married women make the decision to be self-employed for different reasons, according to a new study. Here's a breakdown of their relative motivations.
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
How New York City Plans to Assist 5,000 Female Entrepreneurs
Women-Business Owners

How New York City Plans to Assist 5,000 Female Entrepreneurs

A new partnership with Citigroup aims to provide free help to aspiring female-business owners.
Kristen Bellstrom | 3 min read
4 Things Entrepreneurs Should Think About That May Not Be in the Business Plan
Startup Basics

4 Things Entrepreneurs Should Think About That May Not Be in the Business Plan

Two young women recount the lessons they learned from starting their social media-marketing agency.
Courtney Spritzer and Stephanie Abrams Cartin | 8 min read
Passion, Persistence and Red Lipstick
Women Entrepreneurs

Passion, Persistence and Red Lipstick

Three things that will transform any woman into an entrepreneur.
Michelle MacDonald | 4 min read
5 Essential Steps to Achieving Balance as a Mom Running a Business
Work-Life Balance

5 Essential Steps to Achieving Balance as a Mom Running a Business

Yearning for a better mix between professional and personal life as a parent? Some find the answer in overseeing a business.
Susan King Glosby | 4 min read
Team 'Ban Bossy' or Not: 3 Reasons Why Hiring Women In Tech Grows Business.
Women Entrepreneurs

Team 'Ban Bossy' or Not: 3 Reasons Why Hiring Women In Tech Grows Business.

As of late, there has been a lot of news about female employees at startups. Here are a few reason to get women on board.
Rebecca Miller-Webster | 5 min read
As Men in Kilts Franchise Grows, Women (In and Out of Kilts) Are Key
Franchises

As Men in Kilts Franchise Grows, Women (In and Out of Kilts) Are Key

Men in Kilts, like many franchises, is dominated by men. However, two women have been important to the growth of the business.
Kate Taylor | 3 min read
Leaning In: The 10 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned Businesses
Leadership

Leaning In: The 10 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned Businesses

Women Presidents Organization reveals its annual ranking of the top 50 women-led businesses in North America. We look at the leaders of the pack.
Jenna Goudreau | 4 min read
2013's Entrepreneurial Women to Watch
Entrepreneurs

2013's Entrepreneurial Women to Watch

Our first annual list of seven of the most innovative woman leaders from technology to retail to health and more.
Entrepreneur Staff | 15+ min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.