Kristen Bellstrom is a senior editor at Fortune.

Meet the Entrepreneur Behind Kate Middleton's Maternity Style
Meet the Entrepreneur Behind Kate Middleton's Maternity Style

Cecile Reinaud, founder of UK-based maternity line Seraphine, has already dressed British royalty and many of Hollywood's biggest stars.
Who Wants to Be CEO? Not Millennial Women.
Who Wants to Be CEO? Not Millennial Women.

A new survey finds that female and millennial employees aren't interested in the corner office.
How New York City Plans to Assist 5,000 Female Entrepreneurs
How New York City Plans to Assist 5,000 Female Entrepreneurs

A new partnership with Citigroup aims to provide free help to aspiring female-business owners.
