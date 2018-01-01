Michelle MacDonald, is the founder of Sweet Note, a gluten-free bagel manufacturer. She founded her company at the age of 27 after seeing her grandfather and sister struggle after being diagnosed with Celiac disease. MacDonald believes that with passion, persistence and lots of red lipstick, anything is possible.
Ready for Anything
How Asking 'Why' 5 Times Can Change Your Life
Getting to the root of the problem is the key to finding the real solution.
Overcoming Obstacles
You Are Your Biggest Obstacle in Becoming an Entrepreneur
Here are five steps to get out of your own way on your road to success.
Women Entrepreneurs
Passion, Persistence and Red Lipstick
Three things that will transform any woman into an entrepreneur.