Jen A. Miller

Birchbox
How Birchbox Valued Service Over Sales, and How That Shaped Its Business Model Philosophy
Does your sales technique accentuate or diminish your ultimate goals.
Success Stories
This Entrepreneur Finally Stopped Talking About Her Idea and Started Making It Happen. Now, She Sells Cookie Dough at Her Own New York Store.
What you can learn from Kristen Tomlan's success.
Dorm Rooms
This Mother-Daughter Team Couldn't Find the Right Look for a Dorm Room, So They Made Their Own
How Amanda and Karen Zuckerman founded Dormify.
Business Ideas
How This Entrepreneur Created a Business by Solving a Problem She Faced Every Day
Want to come up with a great business idea? Figure out what you need in your own life.
Success Stories
This Entrepreneur Found Her Passion, Then Learned How to Make a Business Out of It
A lot of people give up on their dreams. Joy Bauer explains why you shouldn't.
Women Entrepreneurs
If You Want to Start a Service Business for Women, Follow This Advice From Ellevest's Founder
Sallie Krawcheck explains how she built her brand.
50 Ways Women Entrepreneurs Can Fund Their Businesses
Alternatives to Silicon Valley's male-dominated VC firms.
Branding
How Partnering With Mommy Bloggers Helped This Startup Make a Big Splash
Leura Fine sat down with Entrepreneur Network partner Jen Hacker at the Project Entrepreneur Summit to talk about building her brand.
Social Entrepreneurs
How Volunteering in Haiti Inspired This Founder to Start a Business for Social Good
Jen Hacker sits down with The Good Beginning founder Beth Helmstetter to learn the story behind building her own brands.
Starting a Business
How This Ice Cream Brand Built a Brand by Building Community
Founder of Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams sits does with Entrepreneur Network partner Jen Hacker to talk about how she built her brand.
Starting a Business
Putting Your Brand First and Products Second
Jen Gotch, founder of Ban.do, sat down with Entrepreneur Network partner Jen Hacker in Hawaii to talk entrepreneurship and building her brand.
Project Grow
How This Founder Started Her Apron Empire With $300
Hedley & Bennett founder Ellen Bennett sat down with Jen Hacker in Hawaii to talk entrepreneurship and building her brand.
Starting a Business
How This Clothing Entrepreneur Engages With Customers as His Brands Grow
Entrepreneur Network partner Jen Hacker sits down with Bobby Kim about launching his streetwear lines.
Starting a Business
How a Distinct Brand Identity Helps This Sock and Apparel Company Stand Out
Iva Pawling, co-founder and CEO of Richer Poorer, sat down with Entrepreneur Network partner Jen Hacker in Hawaii to talk entrepreneurship and building her brand.
Women Entrepreneurs
12 Female Founders Who Will Restore Your Faith in Feminism
From personal finance to personal hygiene, these brands will help you keep up the good feminist fight.