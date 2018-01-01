Jen A. Miller

Jen A. Miller

VIP Contributor
Entrepreneur Network Contributor
Jen Miller is a brand marketing consultant and content creator who specializes in strategic brand planning, content marketing and social media strategy. Her newest course Brand Camp is a training program that teaches women how to turn their passions into profitable brands.

How Birchbox Valued Service Over Sales, and How That Shaped Its Business Model Philosophy

Does your sales technique accentuate or diminish your ultimate goals.
This Entrepreneur Finally Stopped Talking About Her Idea and Started Making It Happen. Now, She Sells Cookie Dough at Her Own New York Store.

What you can learn from Kristen Tomlan's success.
This Mother-Daughter Team Couldn't Find the Right Look for a Dorm Room, So They Made Their Own

How Amanda and Karen Zuckerman founded Dormify.
How This Entrepreneur Created a Business by Solving a Problem She Faced Every Day

Want to come up with a great business idea? Figure out what you need in your own life.
This Entrepreneur Found Her Passion, Then Learned How to Make a Business Out of It

A lot of people give up on their dreams. Joy Bauer explains why you shouldn't.
If You Want to Start a Service Business for Women, Follow This Advice From Ellevest's Founder

Sallie Krawcheck explains how she built her brand.
50 Ways Women Entrepreneurs Can Fund Their Businesses

Alternatives to Silicon Valley's male-dominated VC firms.
How Partnering With Mommy Bloggers Helped This Startup Make a Big Splash

Leura Fine sat down with Entrepreneur Network partner Jen Hacker at the Project Entrepreneur Summit to talk about building her brand.
How Volunteering in Haiti Inspired This Founder to Start a Business for Social Good

Jen Hacker sits down with The Good Beginning founder Beth Helmstetter to learn the story behind building her own brands.
How This Ice Cream Brand Built a Brand by Building Community

Founder of Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams sits does with Entrepreneur Network partner Jen Hacker to talk about how she built her brand.
Putting Your Brand First and Products Second

Jen Gotch, founder of Ban.do, sat down with Entrepreneur Network partner Jen Hacker in Hawaii to talk entrepreneurship and building her brand.
How This Founder Started Her Apron Empire With $300

Hedley & Bennett founder Ellen Bennett sat down with Jen Hacker in Hawaii to talk entrepreneurship and building her brand.
How This Clothing Entrepreneur Engages With Customers as His Brands Grow

Entrepreneur Network partner Jen Hacker sits down with Bobby Kim about launching his streetwear lines.
How a Distinct Brand Identity Helps This Sock and Apparel Company Stand Out

Iva Pawling, co-founder and CEO of Richer Poorer, sat down with Entrepreneur Network partner Jen Hacker in Hawaii to talk entrepreneurship and building her brand.
12 Female Founders Who Will Restore Your Faith in Feminism

From personal finance to personal hygiene, these brands will help you keep up the good feminist fight.
