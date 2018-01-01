Sarah J. Robbins

Sarah J. Robbins is a Brooklyn-based writer and editor and the co-author of Keeping Hope Alive: One Woman -- 90,000 Lives Changed (Grand Central, 2013).

Eager to Start Another Business? 6 Things You Need to Keep in Mind.

Starting a Business
Starting a Business

Eager to Start Another Business? 6 Things You Need to Keep in Mind.

It's easy to get caught up in the romance of the first time. Here's some advice to consider before you leap into your second act.
5 min read
At CGI America, a 'Shark Tank' for Entrepreneur Development

Starting a Business
Starting a Business

At CGI America, a 'Shark Tank' for Entrepreneur Development

The high-growth entrepreneurship working group pitched ideas 'Shark Tank' style about new ways to create healthy ecosystems that foster the growth of start-ups.
3 min read
Women Entrepreneurs Becoming Force in the Developing World

Growth Strategies
Growth Strategies

Women Entrepreneurs Becoming Force in the Developing World

From India to Turkey, women are poised to transform local economies around the world. Here's a look at how they're faring.
6 min read
Clinton Global Initiative Aims to Boost U.S. Economy Through Entrepreneurship

Leadership
Leadership

Clinton Global Initiative Aims to Boost U.S. Economy Through Entrepreneurship

The two-day event, featuring Hillary Clinton and Chris Christie, seeks to promote high-growth entrepreneurship and small-business development.
4 min read
Meet the United Nations' New Resident Entrepreneur

Leadership
Leadership

Meet the United Nations' New Resident Entrepreneur

Elizabeth Gore discusses the evolution of the group's strategy to partner with entrepreneurs.
7 min read
How to Become a Media Darling

Marketing
Marketing

How to Become a Media Darling

A spot on a major media outlet's ranking can spell big-time exposure for an entrepreneur. Here's how to turn the heads of the editors who create them.
6 min read
A New Dell Initiative Asks Women Entrepreneurs to Give Back

Leadership
Leadership

A New Dell Initiative Asks Women Entrepreneurs to Give Back

The 'Pay it Forward' campaign aims to support one million aspiring women entrepreneurs by 2015.
4 min read
Multinationals Turn to Entrepreneurs for a Foothold in Emerging Markets

Growth Strategies
Growth Strategies

Multinationals Turn to Entrepreneurs for a Foothold in Emerging Markets

Helping entrepreneurs in far-flung markets is often more than just a corporate social responsibility initiative. It can be good business.
6 min read
Young Women Entrepreneurs Speak Out About Starting Up Today

Entrepreneurs
Entrepreneurs

Young Women Entrepreneurs Speak Out About Starting Up Today

With the discussion of women in the workplace still making headlines, we asked young women entrepreneurs to sound off on their experiences in the mostly male-dominated world of entrepreneurship.
Bright Idea: Startup Aims to Advance Solar Energy in Developing Countries

Starting a Business
Starting a Business

With a low-cost technology, 21-year-old Eden Full seeks to make solar energy more efficient and affordable.

With a low-cost technology, 21-year-old Eden Full seeks to make solar energy more efficient and affordable.
6 min read
Dell's Women's Entrepreneur Network Heads to Turkey?

Growth Strategies
Growth Strategies

Dell's Women's Entrepreneur Network Heads to Turkey?

Why the computer giant has set its sights on women entrepreneurs -- and what it hopes to accomplish in Istanbul this June.
5 min read
