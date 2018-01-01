Sarah J. Robbins is a Brooklyn-based writer and editor and the co-author of Keeping Hope Alive: One Woman -- 90,000 Lives Changed (Grand Central, 2013).
Starting a Business
Eager to Start Another Business? 6 Things You Need to Keep in Mind.
It's easy to get caught up in the romance of the first time. Here's some advice to consider before you leap into your second act.
Starting a Business
At CGI America, a 'Shark Tank' for Entrepreneur Development
The high-growth entrepreneurship working group pitched ideas 'Shark Tank' style about new ways to create healthy ecosystems that foster the growth of start-ups.
Growth Strategies
Women Entrepreneurs Becoming Force in the Developing World
From India to Turkey, women are poised to transform local economies around the world. Here's a look at how they're faring.
Leadership
Clinton Global Initiative Aims to Boost U.S. Economy Through Entrepreneurship
The two-day event, featuring Hillary Clinton and Chris Christie, seeks to promote high-growth entrepreneurship and small-business development.
Leadership
Meet the United Nations' New Resident Entrepreneur
Elizabeth Gore discusses the evolution of the group's strategy to partner with entrepreneurs.
Marketing
How to Become a Media Darling
A spot on a major media outlet's ranking can spell big-time exposure for an entrepreneur. Here's how to turn the heads of the editors who create them.
Leadership
A New Dell Initiative Asks Women Entrepreneurs to Give Back
The 'Pay it Forward' campaign aims to support one million aspiring women entrepreneurs by 2015.
Growth Strategies
Multinationals Turn to Entrepreneurs for a Foothold in Emerging Markets
Helping entrepreneurs in far-flung markets is often more than just a corporate social responsibility initiative. It can be good business.
Entrepreneurs
Young Women Entrepreneurs Speak Out About Starting Up Today
With the discussion of women in the workplace still making headlines, we asked young women entrepreneurs to sound off on their experiences in the mostly male-dominated world of entrepreneurship.
Starting a Business
Bright Idea: Startup Aims to Advance Solar Energy in Developing Countries
With a low-cost technology, 21-year-old Eden Full seeks to make solar energy more efficient and affordable.
Growth Strategies
Dell's Women's Entrepreneur Network Heads to Turkey?
Why the computer giant has set its sights on women entrepreneurs -- and what it hopes to accomplish in Istanbul this June.