Courtney Spritzer and Stephanie Abrams Cartin

Stephanie Abrams Cartin and Courtney Spritzer are social-media experts and co-founders of Socialfly, a New York City-based marketing and public-relations company specializing in hospitality, lifestyle, entertainment and beauty brands. Socialfly helps companies expand their online presence and achieve their business goals by developing and executing comprehensive social-media marketing strategies. 

4 Things Entrepreneurs Should Think About That May Not Be in the Business Plan
Startup Basics

4 Things Entrepreneurs Should Think About That May Not Be in the Business Plan

Two young women recount the lessons they learned from starting their social media-marketing agency.
8 min read
The Fake Followers of Major U.S. Retailers (Infographic)
Social Media Marketing

The Fake Followers of Major U.S. Retailers (Infographic)

Socialfly examines the Twitter fans of 10 major companies to judge which ones are real. See the results.
3 min read
With Social Media, Fakes Are a Real Problem for Your Business
Ready for Anything

With Social Media, Fakes Are a Real Problem for Your Business

For a relatively inexpensive price, a click farm will rapidly boost the number of a company's followers. But phantom profiles don't translate into customer engagement.
4 min read
