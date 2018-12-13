Data Breach Stories That Rocked 2018

Privacy and protecting user privacy is proving to be an increasingly challenging task in today's time, here are 5 startling data breach stories that made news 2018

December 13, 2018 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The recent data breach victim to join the hacking trend is none other than Quora. According to reports, Quora’s website was hacked which led to compromising the data of 100 million users. Even though data hacking and breach scams are not recent phenomena, 2018 has seen some big names come under the scanner. While the California based website is not a world known giant unlike the names in this list, the message that users’ privacy can be compromised under any circumstances has been clearly sent out.