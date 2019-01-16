The Top 10 Best Franchises to Open in 2019

Here's everything you need to know about the top franchises to open from the 'Entrepreneur' Franchise 500.

January 16, 2019 8 min read

Back in 1980, Entrepreneur published its first annual edition of the Franchise 500, the world's first, best and most comprehensive ranking of franchised companies. And while franchising’s business model has changed little in 40 years, franchises themselves have changed a lot.

Most of us associate franchising with America’s biggest brands, but in truth, the franchising industry is constantly refreshing itself with new players. The top 10 companies on our list are evenly split by longevity: Half began franchising before 1980, the other half after.

How do we determine which companies come out on top? Using our proprietary ranking formula, which is always evolving to keep up with the ever-changing franchise world. Here's an overview of what we consider:

The five pillars of the top franchises to open:

Cost and fees Franchise fee

Total investment

Royalty fees Size and growth Open and operating units

Growth rate

Closures Support Training times

Marketing support

Operation support

Franchise infrastructure

Financing availability

Litigation Brand strength Social media

System size

Years in business

Years franchising Financial strength and stability Franchisor's audited financial statements

You can use this franchisees list to search for the top franchises in the industry. While its important to keep in mind that starting any business comes with its own inherent risks, each top franchise opportunity can help you with training, marketing and more to give you the best shot at making your investment a successful one.

