These APAC Countries Offer the Best Quality of Life

Deutsche Bank's Quality of Life Index measures the well-being of residents from countries and cities around the world

May 28, 2019 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It is rightly said that “the quality of life is more important than life itself.” Everyday texts, emails, and news headlines remind us how divided and unequal the world is. And millennials want to live in countries that offers the best of varieties — to lead a healthy, safe and prosperous life.

In a recent survey, Germany’s Deutsche Bank mapped out which countries offer the best quality of life. It reached the conclusion by aggregating various sub-indices, including consumer purchasing power, crime and safety, quality and availability of healthcare, cost of consumer goods, housing affordability, traffic congestion and commute times, overall pollution, and regional climate likeability.

The eighth edition of thematic research, titled “Mapping the World's Prices 2019,” has 21 megacities out of 56. Of which, cities in Europe and Australasia offer the highest quality of life in the world, shows Deutsche Bank’s (DB’s) research.

The city of San Francisco in the US topped this year’s DB’s quality of life index, followed by Germany’s Zurich and New Zealand’s capital city, Wellington, in the second and third position, respectively. Here are the top four cities from Asia-Pacific region that made it into the bank’s quality of life index this year.