100 Things You'll Need to Know About in 2013 With 2012 very nearly in the rearview mirror, check out this list of what you are going to hear about, talk about and spend your money on in 2013.
Are chia seeds on your grocery list? They could be next year. How's your privacy etiquette? Might be time to brush up.
The book is (almost) closed on 2012. Here is a list of the 100 things that could define your 2013, according to Ann Mack, the director of trendspotting at advertising agency powerhouse JWT.
Mack's 7th annual list, released today, below in alphabetical order, ranges from behavior to technology trends. Take a spin through and start scoping your future:
- 3D Bioprinting
- Adult Playgrounds
- African Tech Stars
- Allergen-Free
- Alternative Brand Currencies
- Ambushed by Amazon
- Appcessories
- The Arabic Web
- B2C/P2P Partnerships
- Bee Venom
- Biometric Authentication
- Blocking Social Media Bores
- Chia Seeds
- Click-and-Collect Shopping
- "Cloaking"
- Coaching Brands
- Cool Techie Camps
- Crowdsourced Translation
- Cutting out the Middleman
- Cyber War
- Dads in the Aisles
- Data Scientists: The New Hotshots
- Decline of Chinese Bling
- Desalination
- Detoxifying Life
- Digital Ecosystems
- Drones
- ecoATM
- Egg Freezing
- Emotion Recognition
- The End of Voicemail
- Faux Meat
- Fitness Beyond the Gym
- Flexible Screens
- Food Sharing
- Frontier Markets
- G20 Devolves to G-Zero
- Gender-Blurred Toys
- Geofencing
- Green Growth
- Handwriting = Hieroglyphics
- Hotels in Africa
- Human-Centered Tech
- Humane Food
- Hyper-Personalized Customer Service
- Impact Sourcing
- Imperfection
- Individual Attention
- Instant-Erase Apps
- JOMO (Joy Of Missing Out)
- Live-Streaming Life
- Low-Cost Robots
- Low-Tech Device Charging
- Media That Gets to Know You
- Medical Smartphones
- Menu-Free Dining
- Midcalorie Foods
- Mindful Living
- Mobile-Optimized Goes Mainstream
- MOOC Stars
- Nature As Antidote
- Neurotechnology
- New Digital Royalty
- News Bites
- NFC Tags
- Objects With Attitude
- Offset Thinking
- Online Groceries
- Paperless Education
- Passwords 2.0
- Patchwork Earnings
- Personal Data Ownership
- Prime Time for Second Screen
- Privacy Etiquette
- Quiet Products
- Reduced-Guilt Candy
- Responsive Web Design
- Retailers Enable Recycling
- River Cruising
- Self-Service
- Serialized Digital Fiction
- Set Jetting
- Shopping Hotels
- Social Media Hacks
- Standup Desks
- Stress-Monitoring Apps
- Sugru
- Tablet Shopping
- Tech-Enabled Farm-to-Fork
- Teff
- Trade School
- Trust Ratings
- User-Based Insurance
- Variable Pricing
- Vegetable Boxes
- Vertical Farming
- Video Games As Art
- Window Shopping
- Wireless Charging
- Yogurt Shops
What trends do you think are going to be big in 2013? Leave a note below and let us know.