Former Uber Exec Tells How Startups Can Raise Billions

By Brad Klune

Emil Michael

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Through Entrepreneur's partnership with the expert advice platform Intro, you have the opportunity to connect with successful business people like former Uber CBO Emil Michael via one-on-one video calls.

Emil Michael has certainly made his mark on the tech industry. From his time at Uber to his tenure at Klout, Michael's skills and experiences can offer valuable insights for entrepreneurs who are ready to grow their businesses.

Here are some of the areas that Emil Michael wants to help entrepreneurs achieve success.

Securing funding for your venture

Emil was instrumental in helping Uber secure investment deals totaling over $15b (yes, billion with a "b").

Michael honed his financial chops as an investment banker at Goldman Sachs, and his financial acumen can really pay off for aspiring entrepreneurs, from understanding how to effectively pitch your vision and to obtaining funding can be a game-changer for your business. Emil understands what investors need.

With Emil's insights as a guide during a 1v1 video call on Intro, you'll be better equipped to attract the necessary capital for your own venture.

Mastering the art of scaling

Emil's standout achievement is his role in propelling Uber from a small startup to a global powerhouse.

His expertise in growth management is apparent, as he successfully built a resilient organizational structure, identified key markets, and formed strategic partnerships to accelerate Uber's expansion.

Navigating the regulatory landscape

Innovation can sometimes lead to friction with regulators and competitors.

Uber faced some headwinds in these spaces. However, Emil's experience in maneuvering complex regulatory environments and building relationships with local authorities can offer valuable guidance to entrepreneurs.

Emil Michael is a tried and true tech exec that can help you scale. He and hundreds of other seasoned entrepreneurs can give you personalized advice through Entrepreneur's partnership with Intro. Check out the expert roster today.
Brad Klune

Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP

Head of Business Operations

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor. Head of Business Operations at Intro. Former leadership at Uber and Instawork.

