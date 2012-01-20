Get All Access for $5/mo

How Fine Art America Built Its Business by Bootstrapping Before you even think about asking someone to invest in your business, consider what Sean Broihier of Fine Art America did.

By Mikal E. Belicove

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Sean Broihier adds new meaning to the term "bootstrapping."

Operating on sweat equity alone, in 2007, Broihier launched Fine Art America, an ecommerce marketplace for works of art. Artists upload digital images of their artwork to fineartamerica.com and offer them for sale as frame prints, canvas prints, greeting cards and more. Once a purchase is made, Fine Art America outsources the printing, framing, matting, stretching, packaging, shipping and insuring. Then, the company processes the buyer's payment and sends the profit to the artist. That leaves the artists time to do what they do best -- create art.

Broihier's Santa Monica-based company competes with such funded giants as art.com, allposters.com and cafepress.com -- and he's outperforming them all. Last year, Fine Art America earned $1.5 million and the site offers more than 2 million items for sale -- all the while competing for market share against enterprises with hundreds of employees.

So how does Broihier do it? Here are his five tips on how to bootstrap a business:

  1. Be lean. He started out by keeping the overhead low -- working alone on nights and weekends. He generated a $500 profit his first month in business. In 2010, he hired his first employee, and in 2011 he added another -- both of whom work remotely.
  2. Generate buzz. Fine Art America didn't advertise until late 2010. Instead, it took advantage of word-of-mouth through its artists via email, Facebook, Twitter and more. Customers, it turns out, are your best lead generators.
  3. Outsource. Fine Art America builds great online software and outsources everything else. ADP handles payroll. Amazon manages its web servers. WebmasterChecks.com pays the artists. A company out of North Carolina handles its printing, framing, matting, packaging and shipping.
  4. Don't follow the leaders. Small firms often compete against well-funded corporations with millions of investment capital that can afford to throw money at bad ideas. Don't copycat all of their decisions.
  5. Resist taking on investors. Once you accept investment capital, you're no longer the boss and you're on a path to sell your business or go public. Unless you're struggling with cash flow or preparing for an exit, accepting outside money makes no sense.

What are some other ways to startup and run a business on the cheap? Leave your suggestions in the comments section below.

Mikal E. Belicove is a market positioning, social media, and management consultant specializing in website usability and business blogging. His latest book, The Complete Idiot’s Guide to Facebook, is now available at bookstores. For more information, visit MikalBelicove.com.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Starting a Business

How to Find the Right Programmers: A Brief Guideline for Startup Founders

For startup founders under a plethora of challenges like timing, investors and changing market demand, it is extremely hard to hire programmers who can deliver.

By Vasily Voropaev
Business News

These Grandparents Make $10,000 a Month on Their Delivery Side Hustle, With Free Workcations — 'We Hit a Hotel With a Pool'

These seniors started driving for Instacart and Doordash, then added apps from there. Within a few months, the "Giggin' Grandparents" had turned a part-time delivery gig into a comfortable living.

By Frances Dodds
Franchise

The Benefits and Risks of Franchising Your Business

The flexibility, speed-of-growth and payoff possibilities of this sector are more robust than ever, but there are also pitfalls to consider: How to know if becoming a franchisor is the right move.

By Emiliano Jöcker
Business News

Don't Follow Your Passion to Build Wealth, Do This Instead, Says Scott Galloway

Galloway says the relationship between mastery and passion matters — and can lead to more money.

By Sherin Shibu
By Emily Rella
Side Hustle

He Spent a Weekend Working on His Side Hustle in an Airbnb. Then a 'Big Breakthrough' Led to $53 Million — and Counting.

Anish Dhar, co-founder and CEO of Cortex, got the idea for the project management platform while he was an engineer at Uber.

By Amanda Breen