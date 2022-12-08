Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

By 2023, it is predicted that there will be 465 million active podcast listeners across the globe. That is a lot of attention for business owners of all shapes and entrepreneurs to tap into. With more and more people busy and on the go, it's no surprise that people are opting for audio-only listening — whether in the car, on a walk, on a plane or while cooking dinner. Podcasts are here to stay, and they're only just getting started.

When it comes to business, one of the most critical factors in your growth is the number of people you know, like and trust. Podcasts will help you tick all three of those boxes. If you're not leveraging them as a part of your marketing, let today be the day that changes.

You will get more reach and exposure as a direct result of the podcasts, and you can leverage the video content from the episode across your social media channels. One recorded podcast episode can produce a month worth of short-form video content for you. Boost Media Agency specializes in PR and podcast bookings, and here I share the exact strategy that we use to book our clients on podcasts and how you can do the same to get yourself on at least one podcast per week.

1. Build a list

When it comes to getting booked on podcasts, the best place to start is getting clear on the types of shows where you feel you can first reach the right people and, secondly, add the most value. Ensuring each podcast is aligned with your work will simplify the process. It goes without saying, but if you're in the hair and beauty space, a finance podcast isn't going to interview you.

If you've never done podcasts before, start small. Trying to get onto Joe Rogan or Tony Robbins podcast if you're just starting might dampen your spirits. Try to find podcasts that have between 500-5000 listeners per episode, as these will be your best shot, and build a list of at least 20 podcasts.

2. Connect with the host directly

It goes without saying, but podcast hosts get pitched — a lot. If you want to skyrocket the chances of a host booking you, the best place to start is to connect with them on social media. Doing so starts the relationship by giving, which is far more likely to end with the host reciprocating.

So, take the time to listen to an episode, drop them a friend request or follow, and send them a message telling them that you love their show and that a particular message resonated with you.

3. Create your pitch

Crafting a pitch can seem like a daunting task. The best place to start is your talking points. What are 2-3 things that, from your experience, you know better than anyone else? Try to get a little more creative than"Scaling to 6-figures," — as you'll sound like everyone else. Lean into your uniqueness and story here, as that will sell the host on having you on their show. Remember to keep your pitch short. Here is a basic framework: Compliment, Story, Value and Call To Action.

Compliment: Who doesn't love a compliment? Start with this to ensure the host knows it's personalized and not a mass pitch. E.g., "Loved your episode with John Smith. The message about growing from within really resonated with me."

Story: Your story is what will sell them. Share the unique parts of you and your story in 1-3 sentences.

Value: Podcast hosts want to hear the value you have to provide. Share your 2-3 unique talking points with them in bullet format.

Call to action (CTA): You'll never know if you don't ask. Ask them if they'd like to have you as a guest. For example: "I'd love to share these insights with your audience. If you think this would be valuable for them, would you be open to scheduling a time?"

4. Press send and automate the follow-up

So you've got your list, your pitch, so here comes the exciting part. Pressing send! Whether pitching the media, or a podcast, in this case, sending emails can be time-consuming, particularly the follow-up. That being said, there are some great email tools that you can leverage, such as Lemlist or Omni.us, where you can create custom email campaigns with automated follow-up sequences.

We all know that not every email gets replied to, and often the host won't reply until the second or third email — and trust me, persistence pays off. Make sure to keep the follow-ups around 3-4 days apart, as no one likes to be bombarded daily. We all get enough emails as it is.

There's no doubt that podcasts are a great way to build authority, reach new audiences, and ultimately, grow your brand and bottom line. This 4-step process is all you need to book yourself onto great podcasts regularly.