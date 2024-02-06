Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Restaurant owners can build their business and personal brands simultaneously.

Kelli Ferrell is a distinct personality in the restaurant space. Not just as the founder of Nana's Chicken-N-Waffles, but as a dynamic individual weaving together her roles as a mother, content creator, entrepreneur, and self-taught chef.

In the world of culinary arts, Kelli transcends the traditional role of a restaurateur.

She uses Instagram as a digital platform to strategically separate her personal brand from that of the business. Her @whoiskelli account offers a unique window into her daily life, offering glimpses of her culinary prowess, fashion insights, and the joys of motherhood.

"@whoiskelli represents who I am as an individual, as a mother, as a content creator, as an entrepreneur, and as that everyday woman just kind of striving to build her brand," Ferrell told Shawn Walchef of Cali BBQ Media. "My degree was in fashion, merchandising, and design. It had nothing to do with culinary. So you'll get a little bit more fashion-inspired things. But it's food and fashion that you would really see on @whoiskelli."

On the other hand, branding is an essential element for Kelli that extends beyond her role as a restaurant owner. As the self-taught chef behind Nana's Chicken-N-Waffles, she recognized the need to establish a separate brand for herself. Kooking with Kelli became an avenue where her passions intertwine, showcasing her unique approach as a non-traditional chef. "Kooking with Kelli is really birthed for food and fashion," she says. "I knew that I had the brand, Nana's Chicken-N-Waffles, but I was also my own separate brand of things that I wanted to do."

Waffle Mix, Grits, and 24-Karat Gold Syrup

Kelli Ferrell's entrepreneurial spirit doesn't stop at running a restaurant; it extends to launching unique products. She extended her brand by introducing a line of products, including her waffle mix, cajun grits, and a luxurious gold-flaked 24K Magik Maple Syrup.

"I wanted you, the consumer, to be able to take them home and get creative with them," Kelli says, emphasizing her desire for her guests to experience the creativity and uniqueness of her culinary offerings.

"I wanted to do a 24-karat gold maple syrup so you kind of get that food and fashion luxury."

With all these big projects happening, Ferrell is also focused on expanding Nana's Chicken-N-Waffles, and also Women in Restaurants, a woman empowerment movement that provides education and events to women in the industry.

"I believe in building with others," says Kelli Ferrell. "I believe that it's enough room for all of us, and I'm really open to that."

