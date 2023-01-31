There's a good chance that you know the Burt's Bees line of skincare products. But did you know that "Burt" was a real person and that he really had bees?

In the incredible documentary, Burt's Buzz, now streaming for free on Entrepreneur TV, viewers meet Burt Shavitz, a reclusive, bee-loving man who built a billion-dollar company without intending to. "I had no desire to be an upward mobile rising yuppy with a trophy wife, a trophy house, a trophy car," Burt explains. "I am less interested in the inside of whatever [of a house] Then on the outside of what it sits on. It wasn't as if I'd summoned these bees down or gone looking for them. It was an act of God, I mean, it was a no-brainer."

Burt started his company out of the back of a pickup truck. He looks exactly like the bearded figure on the Burt's Bees label and despite founding one of the most successful beauty and health companies in America, lived a life that was far from glamourous. Watch the incredible story of the rise and sale of his company, and what came in the aftermath of its corporate takeover. "No one's ever owned me. No one's ever gonna own me," Burt tells the camera. "You can rent somebody, but you can't buy 'em."

