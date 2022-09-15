Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

The Founder of Mindvalley Wants to Transform and Reinvent Education. Here's Why.

The founder of Mindvalley shares why he started his platform and discusses his new book, "The 6 Phase Meditation Method."

By
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Vishen is the founder of Mindvalley, a "life transformation platform" that has 20 million followers across 190 countries. He sat down with Jessica Abo to talk about why he started Mindvalley, his new book, The 6 Phase Meditation Method, and the one thing you can start doing today to live a better life.

Jessica Abo: Vishen, before we get into your company and before we start talking about your new book, let's go back in time. What were you doing before you started Mindvalley?

Vishen:

I was a stressed-out executive in Silicon Valley, and I stumbled upon a class on meditation that completely changed my life. It not only changed my life, it gave me peace of mind, it caused me to accelerate in my job. I got promotion, after promotion, after promotion, I realized that this tool was so powerful, but hardly anyone was talking about it. Now, this was 20 years ago.

So I decided that I was done with Silicon Valley. I was done with technology sales. I decided to quit my job and become a meditation teacher. And I went broke for five years. And then five years later, because I have a background in computer engineering, I happened to build a platform for meditation, that platform that I built exploded, and that became the basis for what is today Mindvalley.

What is Mindvalley? How does it work? Who is it for? Break it all down for us.

Our goal is to provide everyone better education than the Ivy League universities of the world. And to do it for one, 100, the price. Now, how do we do this? Well, the way human education works is absolute bonkers. Education teaches us to be successful in a career. It's an industrial age model that no longer works.

Today if you truly want to be human, your career is one of 12 different dimensions of you. The other dimensions are your emotional states, your relationships, your parenting, your body, your spirituality, your rate of learning. Your character. Mindvalley produces the leading program in the world in each of these categories and makes them available on an education platform. But we go one step bigger.

All great universities create community. Mindvalley is creating a global campus all around the world where our members come together to connect, to meet. Our members are typically people who have graduated from college. People who understand that learning doesn't stop when you hit 23. It goes on every day of your life. As long as you have a pulse, as long as you want to change the world, you got to keep growing and learning.

I know you're on a quest to make education better. Why is this so important to you?

I grew up in Malaysia, a developing country, but one of the worst education systems in the world, and my mother was a government school teacher. And I saw how hard my mom worked. My mom was the number one English teacher in the country. And I aspired to be like my mother, to be a teacher, because I could see that teachers were changing lives. It wasn't their fault that the system was broken. But I knew that simply being a teacher alone would be really limiting. So I wanted to build a platform where hundreds of the best teachers could teach millions of people because as good as my mother was, even in her best years, she could mostly teach only up to the 80 students in her classroom.

Let's talk about the teachers within Mindvalley. You call them authors. Tell us what they cover.

So our authors include people like Maye Musk, who is the mother of Tosca, Elon, and Kimbal Musk. And her program is for women over 40 and how to get back into the workforce and take charge of your career. We just signed Tal Ben-Shahar of Harvard University, who teaches a course on happiness. We have Srikumar Rao, who lectures at Columbia and Kellogg and London Business School. He's one of the foremost MBA teachers in the world. And he brings in ancient wisdom into American business. We've signed people like Donna Eden, who produce programs on energy healing.

Other authors include Shefali Tsabary, who teaches conscious parenting. Katherine Woodward Thomas who teaches you love as well as what to do when love comes to an end. So our authors cover the entire spectrum of what it means to be human.

What's the typical length of a class?

Our classes are organized in a really unique way. We call them quests because they're inspired by computer games. A quest can be seven, 14, 21, or 28 days. Every day, you only are obligated to spend 20 minutes on the Mindvalley platform, but these 20 minutes stack up, and every day as you stack on these 20 minutes, you build new behaviors, new beliefs, new ideas, you shift as a human being.

In addition to everything we've discussed, you also have a book coming out. Tell us about your book and what people will learn.

The book is called The 6 Phase Meditation Method. And what I do is to bring together a six-step protocol that you do in the morning that sign says creates the most amazing results in how you show up in the day. It moves you towards your goals, and it only takes 15 to 20 minutes. It is a hyper -optimized mental protocol, so you live your best life.

From your vantage point, why do you think all of this is so important for entrepreneurs?

Entrepreneurs are like athletes. You are constantly in a race. Now, if you are an athlete, you don't just train your body. You got to train your mind. You need to be an absolute master of yourself. Entrepreneurs forget that.

We hire hundreds of people to run our business, but we don't have the right people looking at our lives. We don't have the trainers, the wisdom to make sure our mental faculties are subconscious. Our beliefs about ourselves. Our health is optimized. So we have maximum energy, maximum confidence, and maximum cognitive ability. Entrepreneurs forget that. But when they embrace it, your ability to grow your business expands. Your business will only grow to the extent you grow.

Before we wrap up Vishen, what is one thing that we all can be doing right now to make our lives better?

One single thing that you can do is to develop a meditative practice, the ability to sit and go within. That one practice creates the biggest shifts in your life.

Latest

Growing a Business

This Teacher-Turned-Entrepreneur Started Tutoring Kids in Parks and Churches. Today, She Runs an Education Company with Nearly One Million Followers

The CEO and founder of Big City Readers talk about why she's on a mission to make reading fun for kids and their parents. Plus, what to do if you're afraid to take a leap in your career.

Watch now
Leadership

Melissa Villanueva of Brewpoint Coffee on Creating Avenues for Café Owners of Color

Interview with Brewpoint Coffee CEO and Founder Melissa Villanueva about balancing community and larger ambitions, creating opportunities for people of color, and equity and inclusion in business.

Watch now
Living

4 Easy Ways to Make More Money By Training Your Brain

Mental rehearsal is a powerful psychological technique that's used by athletes, billionaires, and entrepreneurs to achieve their goals.

Watch now
Marketing

5 Tips to Help You Go from Camera-Shy to Camera-Ready

Media trainer Jessica Abo reveals her go-to production tips so you can feel more confident for your next on-air appearance, pitch, or presentation.

Watch now
Starting a Business

Shone Tran of Chicken Meets Rice on Stepping into Food Entrepreneurship

Interview with Chicken Meets Rice co-founder Shone Tran about pulling inspiration from tragedy, taking small steps, and thriving in business with your best friend.

Watch now
Living

Try This 15-Minute Million Dollar Morning Routine To Energize Your Day

Here are six steps you can take to amplify your energy and grow your income.

Watch now
Growing a Business

This Is Why Being a Podcast Guest Can Transform Your Personal Brand

The Founder and CEO of Scout's Agency shares why a "podcast tour" is the new PR strategy for thought-leaders.

Watch now
Growing a Business

Samantha Trottier and Hernan Regiardo of Mate Society on Creating Content People Like

Interview with Mate Society founders about authentic online connections, making money in the creator economy, and choosing the right brand deals.

Watch now
Living

9 Ways To Make 'Superhuman Focus' Work For You

In this video, Ben Angel shows you how to improve your focus and do more with your time.

Watch now
Watch now
Starting a Business

Julian Cervantes of Super Taco Mexican Restaurants on Owning a Family Business

Interview with Super Taco Mexican Restaurants Founder Julian Cervantes about starting a business with little knowledge, having a Plan B, and balancing family and work.

Watch now
Living

7 Strong Indicators of Success That You've Probably Never Heard of

Discover the seven indicators of success no one is talking about.

Watch now
Business News

This Physician Is on a Mission to Empower Home Health Aides. Here's How She's Doing It.

Dr. Madeline Sterling shares how she's working to improve the lives of home health aides and their patients. Plus, her advice on other researchers trying to pioneer a new space in their field.

Watch now
Growing a Business

Celebrity Chef Fabio Viviani on Finding Food Fame

Interview with the CEO Fabio Viviani about how culture should be the number one goal for any business, finding — and using — celebrity, and learning to stick to a specific system.

Watch now
Business News

How to Fix Brain Fog and Boost Your Focus

The No.1 productivity killer is brain fog. Here are Ben Angel's tips for beating brain fog and boosting focus.

Watch now

Discover Entrepreneur Series

Whether you need advice on how to get your business off the ground or you’re just looking for inspiration, our video series have something for everyone. Browse our library below to find a series that speaks to you and your interests.

  • placeholder image

    Creative Conversations in Advertising
    Conversations with the smartest creators behind the best ads in years’ past and present.
  • placeholder image

    Anatomy Of An Ad
    The makers behind Cannes Lions award-winning ads break down the creative process and define what makes content impactful.
  • placeholder image

    Going Public
    An original series streaming weekly where you can Click-to-Invest while you watch. THEIR JOURNEY. Your decision.
  • placeholder image

    Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch
    Your favorite pitch show is back with new entrepreneurs pitching Entrepreneur's investors.
  • placeholder image

    That Will Never Work
    How many times have you been told “that will never work”? Probably not as often as Netflix co-founder Marc Randolph. The veteran Silicon Valley entrepreneur provides a healthy dose of humor, and actionable advice that will benefit founders - and would-be founders - at every stage of their business journey.
  • placeholder image

    Jessica Abo
    Jessica Abo covers the causes people care about, the powerful work they do and how they got to where they are in the first place.