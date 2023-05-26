Branding can be a complex and confusing process if you don't have clear guidelines and examples.

Have you wondered how leading brands have gained exponential popularity and become household names? It's no secret that businesses apply various branding techniques to connect with the audience and build a positive image, but what do the industry giants do differently?

The answer is strategic digital branding. After all, with over 4.57 billion active internet users worldwide, the digital medium offers unparalleled opportunities for brands to reach a wider audience compared to traditional methods. And businesses that have leveraged digital mediums with a clever strategic approach have found great success with branding.

Sounds interesting? Keep reading to learn how to create and implement the proven digital branding strategies that have earned top brands their place as industry behemoths.

The importance of a digital branding strategy

A digital branding strategy is the process of communicating your brand's identity to consumers online, with the ultimate goal of increasing customer loyalty and sales. A company without a brand is akin to a person lacking a personality — dull and uninspiring. Unsurprisingly, people tend to avoid such entities.

In contrast, a well-executed digital branding strategy can help you foster trust, which is crucial given that 81% of consumers say trust is the leading factor in their purchasing decisions. A strong digital branding strategy can also increase company value, boost sales, heighten perceived brand quality and reduce employee turnover.

How to implement your digital branding strategy

Let's discuss the steps to make and use a powerful digital branding strategy that will take your brand image and popularity to the next level.

1. Assess your brand identity

Before diving into your digital branding strategy, take the time to define and assess your brand identity. This involves determining your brand's mission, vision and unique selling proposition (USP). Your brand identity should convey who you are, what you stand for and what you aim to achieve. By clearly understanding your brand identity, you can ensure that all aspects of your digital branding strategy are consistent and aligned with your core values.

2. Understand your target audience

An in-depth understanding of your target audience is critical to the success of your digital branding strategy. Conduct thorough research to analyze their demographics, interests and preferences, and use this information to create detailed buyer personas. By having a clear picture of your target audience, you can develop content and messaging that resonates with them, increasing engagement and conversions.

3. Creating a unique value proposition

Your unique value proposition (UVP) is the reason customers should choose your brand over competitors. It highlights the benefits and features of your products or services that make you stand out. To create a powerful UVP, focus on the aspects of your offerings that differentiate you from others and communicate this message clearly, concisely and compellingly. A strong UVP not only attracts customers but also helps build brand loyalty.

4. Choose the right platforms for your brand

Selecting the appropriate platforms for your brand is pivotal in reaching your target audience. Investigate the social media platforms, websites and other digital channels that your audience frequents, and concentrate on establishing a strong presence there. You can connect with your audience, increase brand visibility and foster long-lasting relationships by being active on the right platforms.

5. Crafting compelling content

Content is the cornerstone of your digital branding strategy. To craft compelling content, focus on developing engaging, informative and relevant pieces for your target audience. Utilize storytelling to build emotional connections with your audience, making your brand more relatable and memorable.

Also, consider diversifying your content types, such as blog posts, videos, podcasts and social media posts, to cater to different preferences and consumption habits. Videos are particularly effective, as about 86% of businesses use them effectively as a marketing medium.

6. Monitor and analyze performance

Continuously tracking the performance of your digital branding strategy is crucial for its success. Monitor relevant metrics like engagement, conversion rates and website traffic to gauge the effectiveness of your strategy. Analyzing this data will help you identify areas for improvement and optimize your approach for better results. Regularly assessing your digital branding strategy ensures that it remains relevant and impactful over time.

Examples of an effective digital branding strategy

Here are three examples of brands that have successfully crafted and implemented a digital branding strategy to grow their popularity and reach-

Apple's "Share Your Gifts"

Apple stands as an excellent example of a brand that has mastered the art of storytelling. Through digital content such as videos, podcasts and social media posts, Apple's branding experts communicate passion, creativity and relationship-building. Their popular video, "Share Your Gifts," has garnered over 25 million views on YouTube and demonstrates their ability to prioritize storytelling instead of merely showcasing their products.

In the video, Apple evokes emotions and builds connections with viewers without explicitly promoting its products. This approach helps the audience relate to the brand personally, enhancing brand recall and loyalty.

IKEA's "Oddly IKEA"

IKEA, a furniture store with affordable pricing, is growing alongside its customer base. This brand is popular among younger demographics and is known for its fun and quirky personality. IKEA's branding strategists realized the need to stay connected with their buyer personas. They created personalized campaigns using digital content channels such as social media, YouTube and art installations, such as the Oddly IKEA campaign.

Researchers noticed a trend of ASMR videos among younger demographics, particularly college students. They produced a 25-minute ASMR video featuring IKEA merchandise such as comforters, pillows and sheets to appeal to this trend. The team thought outside the box and used innovative methods to engage with their target audience.

By thoroughly understanding your brand identity, knowing your target audience, crafting a unique value proposition, choosing the right platforms, creating compelling content and regularly monitoring performance, you can develop a digital branding strategy to help your brand thrive.

If this sounds complicated, you can always take the support of a competent digital branding agency. So, start working with an experienced digital branding agency to build and implement a proven branding strategy to drive your brand's growth. All the best!