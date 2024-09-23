Get All Access for $5/mo

The Surprising Habit That Transformed This Former Wall Street Trader's Life and Launched a Global Brand Entrepreneur Craig Siegel stumbled upon an unlikely passion that catapulted him from burnout to business magnate.

By Terry Rice Edited by Dan Bova

Craig Siegel was a Wall Street big shot who woke up in his thirties and realized he was lost. During the pandemic, he finally got the quiet he needed to kick-start his transformation. Craig joined me on Reclaim + Advance to talk about guilt, swapping drinking for running, and how to reinvent yourself.

In this episode, you'll hear:

  • How running became a pivotal tool in Craig's journey from addiction to reinvention.
  • The importance of forgiving yourself to move forward and embrace new opportunities.
  • Why aligning your career with your purpose is crucial for fulfillment and avoiding destructive behaviors.
  • The power of sharing without an agenda and how it can lead to unexpected rewards.
  • Why cultivating desire and believing in your potential is essential for personal growth and impact.

I'll share a few of my favorite quotes from Craig below:

On Embracing Your Potential:

"Playing small is canceled. And it's our responsibility to do great big epic stuff, but we have to begin to cultivate and flex that desire muscle."

On Finding Purpose:

"I don't believe in coincidences. I believe we're all here for a specific reason. And we should never stop trying to identify what that is so that we can be of service and help people."

On the Nature of Pain:

"Emotional and spiritual pain is far tougher to deal with than physical pain."

Click here to listen on your platform of choice, or tune in below.

Learn more from our guest:

Visit his website:

Read his book.
Terry Rice

Entrepreneur Staff

Business Development Expert-in-Residence

Terry Rice is the Business Development Expert-in-Residence at Entrepreneur and Managing Director of Growth & Partnerships at Good People Digital; an agency that provides marketing and monetization solutions for entrepreneurs. He writes a newsletter about how to build your business and personal resilience and personal brand in just 5 minutes per week and created a revenue optimization checklist to help you multiply your income potential. 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

