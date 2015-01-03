The Year in Startup Funding (Infographic) A snapshot of how entrepreneurs found funding for their companies in 2014 and which industries attracted the most dollars.

By Carly Okyle

While the idea for your startup comes from your brain and the drive to pursue it comes from your heart, the truth is you'll never get the business off the ground without your wallet. A great idea won't get anywhere without some cash behind it.

The source of that money may come from unexpected places. Did you know, for example, that only 1 percent of funding for startups comes from VC firms? In contrast, 24 percent of businesses find funding from friends and family and more than 80 percent are self-funded. Crowdfunding only accounts for 3 percent of funding, but crowdfunding itself has grown rapidly, becoming a $5.1 billion industry that raises $2 million each day.

Moreover, while almost $1.4 billion went to startups that focused on consumer products and services, entrepreneurs got more funding for entering industries such as media and entertainment, biotechnology, industry and energy or IT services.

Thanks to business crowdfunding platform Fundable, there are even more interesting statistics about the dollars and cents people put into startups in this infographic, embedded below. Check it out.

The Year in Startup Funding (Infographic)

