Want to Open Your Own Store? Make Absolutely Sure You Nail This Crucial Aspect. Focus on the experience, not just the product.

By Business Rockstars

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars tours the store and office of American Rag Cie, which sells top-line denim and jeans. But, while the product is important, those who work at American Rag explain that the experience is just as important. That is why the store has such a unique design, with a seemingly never-ending wall of jeans, a coffee bar and cameras in each dressing room so you can easily tell whether your butt looks good in the company's jeans.

What are you doing to make sure your store is an experience -- something your potential customers can't get anywhere else?

Click play to get some inspiration.

