Visual Studio Pro 2022 Is $35 Through July 21 Empower your team to code faster while typing less.

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

Programming is one of the most valuable services a company or individual can provide. If you're an entrepreneur who programs or hires programmers, you need to make sure you're using the best programs out there to optimize your time and bottom line.

For example, Microsoft Visual Studio Professional is a must because it empowers coders to program more while typing less. During a limited-time price drop that lasts through 11:59 PM PT on July 21, you can get Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022 for Windows on sale for only $34.97 (reg. $499).

Visual Studio's smart IntelliCode feature looks at code as you're writing it and offers suggestions on finishing a line or block of code based on the context. For anyone who understands how tedious certain programming sprints can become, you'll see that the time-saving potential of writing with IntelliCode is massive.

To help programmers further, Visual Studio Professional lets you build projects with different coding languages and across different platforms. For example, when using Visual Studio Professional, you or a team member could generate responsive Web UIs in C# with Blazor or even use hot reload capabilities across .NET and C++ apps.

Its abundance of features and capabilities have helped this program become a recommendation among coders and journalists alike. It's a 5/5-star recommendation on Microsoft Choice Software and remarkably affordable for the time being.

Don't miss out on this chance to save on a game-changing tool.

Through 11:59 PM PT on July 21, you can get Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022 for Windows on sale for only $34.97 (reg. $499).

