Augmented Reality

3 Startups That Are Using Technology to Reinvent Entertainment
Technology

3 Startups That Are Using Technology to Reinvent Entertainment

These companies are using blockchain, augmented reality and 3D in groundbreaking ways.
Andrew Medal | 5 min read
How Augmented Reality Has Changed Selfies Forever (Infographic)
Infographics

How Augmented Reality Has Changed Selfies Forever (Infographic)

Here's how AR is changing the selfie game.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
Mark Zuckerberg on Why Facebook Won't Remove 'Fake News' and 3 Other Takeaways From His Recent Interview
Facebook

Mark Zuckerberg on Why Facebook Won't Remove 'Fake News' and 3 Other Takeaways From His Recent Interview

In a podcast interview with Recode, the co-founder of the social giant opened up about regulating 'fake news,' monitoring content, his mentor and tech's next frontier.
Hayden Field | 5 min read
What to Expect From and How to Watch Apple's 2018 WWDC Event
Apple

What to Expect From and How to Watch Apple's 2018 WWDC Event

Apple may be rolling out tools that will help you cut down on phone usage.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
How This Offline Brand That Started in 1996 Reached 500 Million Downloads in the Smartphone Era
digital branding

How This Offline Brand That Started in 1996 Reached 500 Million Downloads in the Smartphone Era

Pokemon developed Go to engage the brand's fans in a way that approached addiction.
Pete Canalichio | 6 min read
By the Numbers: The Big Things Google Announced at Its Annual Conference
Google

By the Numbers: The Big Things Google Announced at Its Annual Conference

So that's what the world of tomorrow looks like.
Andrew Tarantola | 2 min read
'This Is Climate Change' Tells an Urgent Message Via Virtual Reality
Virtual Reality

'This Is Climate Change' Tells an Urgent Message Via Virtual Reality

Whether you're selling a product or a societal warning like global warming, VR is the wave of the future.
Joan Oleck | 3 min read
The Future of Augmented Reality (Infographic)
Infographics

The Future of Augmented Reality (Infographic)

This innovative technology is disrupting nearly every industry.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
Stop Thinking Killer App and Start Thinking Killer Experience
User Experience

Stop Thinking Killer App and Start Thinking Killer Experience

Virtual reality and augmented reality strategies from an industry veteran.
Aaron Price | 4 min read
Is 'Ready Player One' Showing Us Our Virtual Reality Future?
Virtual Reality

Is 'Ready Player One' Showing Us Our Virtual Reality Future?

This expert predicts the winner of the battle between VR and AR.
Craig Greiwe | 5 min read
