Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Companies across every industry are looking for ways to provide more immersive and interactive experiences for their customers, and to use those experiences to work more creatively and efficiently. So where are enterprise brands turning to create those experiences?

Increasingly, the technology behind many of today's video games – immersive, real-time 3D – is now empowering industrial users to build next-generation experiences. Building on its gaming foundation, Unity recently released Unity Industry, a bundle of premium tools that enables developers, artists, and engineers across industries to build and deliver custom real-time 3D experiences for augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), mobile, desktop, and web.

Unity Industry became widely available to anyone to purchase online in late July, making it easier for industrial users to get started with real-time 3D. For the first time, professional industries like manufacturing, auto, retail, and energy, had a dedicated set of Unity tools to create immersive VR and AR experiences and build digital twins.

From retail to automotive.

As the real world continues to merge with virtual ones at increasing speed, we've seen the automotive industry progressively embrace real-time 3D to build vehicles, improve manufacturing processes and enhance in-car technology. At Mercedes-Benz, real-time 3D is powering the infotainment of its new operating system across its vehicle portfolio. The in-vehicle software experience is paramount to luxury buyers, and 3D capabilities from Unity help them meet the demand for more visual fidelity and immersive experiences.

In the energy industry, real-time 3D is changing the way large-scale solar projects are designed, created, and operated. In the construction world, streamlined creation of real-time 3D experiences takes minutes instead of days to optimize large design models. And in the federal government, immersive 3D experiences are helping prepare for natural disasters by building bases capable of withstanding major catastrophic events.

What industrial users need.

Unity Industry focuses on several key offerings tailored for industrial use cases:

The Unity Editor allows you to build immersive AR and VR experiences, providing powerful physics tools to simulate anything, including sales and marketing configurations, assembly lines, entire factory floors, complex machinery, traffic, buildings, or digital twins of entire buildings.

Unity Industry also includes the Pixyz Plugin, which allows you to use existing 3D data to create unique 3D experiences. Creators in many industries are using Pixyz to bring their CAD and 3D data interactively into their real-time 3D experiences made with Unity without any expertise needed.

Plus, Industry includes dedicated tech support from Unity engineers, access to on-demand training, and other services to help address the specific needs of each industry and company.