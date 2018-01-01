Automation

How Blockchain Can Help You Start, Grow and Protect Your Business
Blockchain

How Blockchain Can Help You Start, Grow and Protect Your Business

Your competitors are harnessing the crypto economy's power. Don't get left behind.
Suhaib Mohammed | 5 min read
Your Startup Is Already Big Enough to Begin Using Marketing Automation
Marketing Strategies

Your Startup Is Already Big Enough to Begin Using Marketing Automation

The time and money saved on certain tasks are vital for busy, resource-strapped startups. Here's why you should look at automation as a force-multipier for your marketing efforts.
Albizu Garcia | 4 min read
10 Ways Artificial Intelligence Can Help Your Team Increase Sales
Artificial Intelligence

10 Ways Artificial Intelligence Can Help Your Team Increase Sales

From crunching data to grinding out grunt work, AI can multiply your team's availability and effectiveness to do the critical, human part of sales that computers can't.
Michael Georgiou | 5 min read
Should You Hire a Person for That Marketing Job or Buy a Robot?
Automation

Should You Hire a Person for That Marketing Job or Buy a Robot?

The options are not mutually exclusive. Both can benefit you in different ways at different times.
Albizu Garcia | 4 min read
How to Overcome the Inertia That Keeps Businesses From Deploying AI
Artificial Intelligence

How to Overcome the Inertia That Keeps Businesses From Deploying AI

Artificial intelligence promises enormous new capabilities, but the challenges getting there have most businesses proceeding cautiously.
Harry Kabadaian | 5 min read
How to Apply and Optimize Your Algorithm When You're Ready to Run With AI
Artificial Intelligence

How to Apply and Optimize Your Algorithm When You're Ready to Run With AI

Follow a tried-and-true implementation methodology of purposeful, simple and tested engineering, such as Lean AI, to unlock AI's true potential.
Sourav Dey | 5 min read
How the Strongest Business Leaders Do Twice as Much in Half the Time
Productivity

How the Strongest Business Leaders Do Twice as Much in Half the Time

Start early, stay focused and know when to go home.
John Rampton | 5 min read
As Your Company Grows, You Need to Stop Constantly Dealing With Day-to-Day Fires
Leadership Strategy

As Your Company Grows, You Need to Stop Constantly Dealing With Day-to-Day Fires

Here are five ways to work on your business and not in it.
Brian Greenberg | 6 min read
4 Tools for Automating and Recycling Social Media Posts
Automation

4 Tools for Automating and Recycling Social Media Posts

If you have social content that you want constantly promoted, try these automated solutions.
Rachel Perlmutter | 5 min read
Why This Company That Relies on Automation Talks Openly About the Future of Work
The Way We Work

Why This Company That Relies on Automation Talks Openly About the Future of Work

Zume wants to lead the conversation about robots and human labor.
Lydia Belanger | 7 min read
