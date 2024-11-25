Our biggest sale — Get unlimited access to Entrepreneur.com at an unbeatable price. Use code SAVE50 at checkout. *

Getting a new business off the ground sometimes means working a second job to pay the bills. Unfortunately, finding a job is remarkably time-consuming, but you can streamline the process with a little help from artificial intelligence (AI).

LazyApply is how you streamline your job hunt. This automation tool pairs with platforms like LinkedIn and Indeed to automatically send out applications to relevant jobs you're qualified for, and Black Friday is your chance to get a lifetime license for only $54.39 (reg. $149), but that price won't be around long.

Automate your job applications

This Chrome plugin enables users to apply for up to 150 jobs daily with a single click. By storing and reusing personal details, LazyApply eliminates the need to fill out forms manually, so job seekers can dedicate more time to preparing for interviews or running their own business on the side. LazyApply's Job GPT tool uses advanced algorithms to make sure applications are tailored to each job posting. You're not just sending out the same application 150 times.

LazyApply even offers day-by-day analytics to track application performance. If you need some extra help, weekly consultation calls give you personalized advice on improving resumes and navigating the hiring process. You even get access to unlimited LinkedIn profile emails, great for freelancers or cold outreach to potential employers.

Best part: this is a one-time investment. There are no subscription fees or recurring costs of any kind.

Use code HOLIDAY20 to get a Lifetime License for LazyApply on sale for $54.39.

Sale ends December 8 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

LazyApply Job Application Basic: Lifetime License - $54.39



