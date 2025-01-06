$30 AI Skills That Could Save You Hours Every Week Learn to leverage ChatGPT to transform and automate your business.

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

Utilizing technology to stay ahead is no longer optional—it's a necessity. Generative AI is already a cornerstone of modern business, and a recent Data Iku report even highlighted that 90% of business leaders are investing in artificial intelligence.

AI can streamline operations, enhance customer engagement, and drive growth. Whether you're managing a small enterprise or a growing company, equipping yourself with the skills to harness AI can transform the way you operate and innovate, and The ChatGPT and Automation E-Degree could be a great way to get you caught up. This 25-hour AI learning bundle breaks down the potential of AI for business owners in 12 courses, and the price just dropped for Black Friday: it's just $29.99 for lifetime access.

This comprehensive program teaches you how to integrate AI tools into various aspects of business, from automating workflows to creating impactful data visualizations. Featuring practical applications tailored to industries like marketing, operations, and client services, this program provides a guide for implementing AI solutions that improve efficiency and decision-making.

Business owners will learn how to use ChatGPT for automating customer support interactions or how to analyze raw data to extract actionable insights. These skills empower businesses to enhance productivity while delivering tailored experiences to their customers.

The courses go beyond just technical knowledge, offering hands-on experience with real-world scenarios. Whether it's optimizing resource allocation or crafting personalized marketing campaigns, business owners gain the confidence to apply AI strategically.

Study AI and change how you do business—get the ChatGPT and Automation E-Degree for just $29.99.

ChatGPT & Automation E-Degree - $29.99

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Account Manager

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Growing a Business

How to Adapt Your Mindset To Make Your Business More Money

The mental toll on entrepreneurs is real — and not talked about enough.

By Chris Savage
Business News

'This Is Weird': Meta Is Killing Off Its AI-Generated Fake Facebook Friends That Nobody Wanted in the First Place

Meta is deleting many of its AI-generated accounts after users began complaining about fake friends popping into their feeds.

By David James
Business News

'Fat As a Cow': Motorcycle-Sized Bluefin Tuna Sells for $1.3M in Tokyo Auction

The 608-pound tuna commanded the second-highest price ever recorded at the action.

By Erin Davis
Leadership

Travel Smarter, Lead Better — How to Use Travel to Boost Your Leadership IQ

For leaders, business travel can be an opportunity to connect with employees, build key relationships and solve urgent problems — if they approach it properly.

By Craig Mullaney
Growing a Business

5 Things That Could Significantly Impact Your Company in 2025 — and How to Prepare For Them

Here are the shifts your business needs to be aware of and prepare for in order to stay competitive in 2025.

By Joseph Camberato
Fundraising

Raising Capital? Follow These 3 Rules for Building Strategic Investor Partnerships

Here are three rules for getting much more than just cash out of a funding round.

By Ryan Brinkhurst