Smash Deadlines With a Variety of AI Tools in One Platform, Now $30 for Cyber Monday

Our biggest sale — Get unlimited access to Entrepreneur.com at an unbeatable price. Use code SAVE50 at checkout. *

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

We live in a world where most business professionals are trying to do more with less. So, it only makes sense that any shortcut or hack is welcome to most of us.

Imagine having an AI-powered assistant that can handle writing, editing, image processing, and even interacting with PDFs—all in one platform. That's what 1minAI delivers, and a lifetime Pro Plan subscription is just $29.97 (reg. $234) during Cyber Monday and the rest of the week.

This all-in-one tool integrates various powerful AI models, combining the best of AI technology into a single user-friendly platform. From creative content generation to detailed image editing, 1minAI is the efficiency boost every business professional needs.

1minAI combines multiple AI tools into one seamless platform. Need to speed up your writing process? You can easily generate blog articles, rewrite content, paraphrase, and check grammar. And if you need to edit images, you can create completely new visuals, upscale photos, and remove backgrounds.

This all-in-one platform can also summarize, translate, and query PDFs for fast information access. And if you need help with audio and video editing or enhancements, it can do that, too.

With AI models like GPT-4, Claude, Gemini, and Llama, 1minAI provides robust tools that can handle a wide range of tasks. Whether you're tackling writer's block, improving visuals, or extracting key insights from PDFs, this tool is designed to help you work smarter, not harder. Best of all, the lifetime subscription ensures you'll never have to worry about recurring fees—just pay once, and you're set for good (updates are included, too).

While 1minAI is a powerful assistant, it's important to note that AI tools are meant to assist, not fully replace human oversight. When generating content or editing images, a little human touch goes a long way in ensuring everything is polished and professional.

Take advantage of this Cyber Monday offer on lifetime access to 1minAI's collection of AI models for just $29.97 (reg. $234). No recurring fees, no hassle—you'll also get free monthly credits, but only until this offer expires December 8 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

1minAI: Lifetime Subscription



Only $29.97 at Entrepreneur

StackSocial prices subject to change.