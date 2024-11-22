How Entrepreneurs Automate Time-Consuming Tasks With the Latest AI

Black Friday Sale! 50% Off All Access

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

When you're building your business or startup from scratch, the beginning stages can be overwhelming. You're expected to be a founder, marketer, analyst, and so many other roles all in one. But what if there was a way to free up some time and automate rote tasks?

According to the MIT Sloan School of Management, generative AI can help entrepreneurs with time-consuming responsibilities like writing emails or coding their business's website. If you'd like to automate daily tasks that you'd have to perform yourself or outsource to a team, 1minAI's collection of AI models like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Midjourney is available for only $29.97 (reg. $234) just in time for Black Friday.

Let generative AI aid your business development

The beginning stages of any business require all hands on deck, so let AI help. Start by selecting your AI-powered assistance from platforms like Leonardo.AI, Cohere, Claude 3 Opus, Llama 2 and 3, and more.

If you need advice on planning your business's yearly or quarterly goals, or need assistance with applying SEO practices to your work, these AI chatbots offer smart and interactive answers to your questions.

Entrepreneurs can enhance their business's footprint with a robust social media presence, and 1minAI's impressive AI writing tools may be beneficial. Rather than hiring an entire social media team — which can be costly—you can generate professional-sounding comments for LinkedIn, Facebook, and other social media platforms. You can also have them produce complete, clean blogs for your business' website or rewrite copy.

If you're still in the brand-development process, this platform additionally offers photo creation and editing tools. Get unique logo ideas for your company, images for projects, or help with editing photos so they match your business's branding or social media feed.

1minAI is designed with features that are helpful for any entrepreneur and are always improving with weekly updates. It's no surprise G2 reviewed, "1min.ai rocks with its all-in-one AI toolkit, making life easier for creative tasks. It's super user-friendly, even for tech novices. Plus, you can tweak AI models to get better results."

Let AI transform your daily business operations when you get a lifetime subscription to 1minAI, now just $29.97 (reg. $234). This unbeatable Black Friday offer ends December 1 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

1minAI: Lifetime Subscription

Only $29.97 at Entrepreneur

StackSocial prices subject to change.
