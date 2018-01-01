Brand Reputation

More From This Topic

Papa John's Files Trademark to Lose Its Apostrophe and Spotlights New 'Papas' Who Aren't Its Founder
Rebranding

Papa John's Files Trademark to Lose Its Apostrophe and Spotlights New 'Papas' Who Aren't Its Founder

Grammar is only one tactic the pizza chain is using to distance itself from John Schnatter.
Lydia Belanger | 5 min read
Nike's Colin Kaepernick Campaign: Bold Move or Brand Suicide?
Project Grow

Nike's Colin Kaepernick Campaign: Bold Move or Brand Suicide?

There's no question that Nike's move to feature Kaepernick was a bold one. The real question is whether this will strengthen the Nike brand or wound it.
Peter Horst | 6 min read
Papa John's Has Created a Social Media Ad Featuring Negative Customer Tweets That's Been Watched 1.7 Million Times
Brand Reputation

Papa John's Has Created a Social Media Ad Featuring Negative Customer Tweets That's Been Watched 1.7 Million Times

The company isn't downplaying the fact that its reputation has suffered, but it wants customers to know it's working on improving.
Lydia Belanger | 4 min read
Social Responsibility Is the Heart of the Cannabis Business

Social Responsibility Is the Heart of the Cannabis Business

In most industries doing good is a choice or perhaps a marketing tactic. In the cannabis business it is what your customers demand.
David Kram | 4 min read
The 3 Steps You Should Follow to Make Sure Your Brand Identity Efforts Build Value
Brand Identity

The 3 Steps You Should Follow to Make Sure Your Brand Identity Efforts Build Value

By following a few basic steps, you can make sure your brand identity is walking the walk, not just talking the talk.
Christine Alemany | 6 min read
8 Ways You're Destroying Your Personal Brand Without Even Knowing It
Personal Branding

8 Ways You're Destroying Your Personal Brand Without Even Knowing It

Sure, you might fire off a tweet every now and again, but are you really helping or hurting your personal brand?
Lucas Miller | 7 min read
Why the New 'Take a Knee' Policy Isn't Likely to Heal the NFL's Damaged Brand
Brand Reputation

Why the New 'Take a Knee' Policy Isn't Likely to Heal the NFL's Damaged Brand

The NFL's goal is to make the whole issue go away by taking back control of the story. There is no sign it has succeeded.
Peter Horst | 6 min read
How This Artist Makes Money Off YouTube Without Brand Sponsorships
YouTube Icon

How This Artist Makes Money Off YouTube Without Brand Sponsorships

Landscape photographer Thomas Heaton says he's successful because of this decision, not in spite of it.
Lydia Belanger | 12 min read
6 Innovative Ways to Increase Brand Awareness
Branding 2014

6 Innovative Ways to Increase Brand Awareness

Wendy's sassy Twitter feed is a great example of how to stand out in a sea of noise.
Andrew Medal | 7 min read
10 Innovative Ways to Excite Your Customers
Customer Engagement

10 Innovative Ways to Excite Your Customers

Indifferent customers are likely to start shopping elsewhere.
Deep Patel | 7 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.