Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Your business reputation is more than a feel-good factor — it's a strategic asset that can propel or derail your growth. One misstep, like a scathing review or a breach of trust, can erode customer confidence, weaken your search engine rankings and stifle referrals.

Conversely, a reputation rooted in integrity can attract loyal clients, inspire your team and fuel organic expansion. As a business owner, actively shaping a trustworthy reputation isn't just wise — it's essential for long term success. Here's how to build a reputation that opens doors and creates opportunities.

Related: The One Mistake Is Putting Your Brand Reputation at Risk — and Most Startups Still Make It

Anchor your business with core values

A strong reputation starts with values that guide every decision. At my digital marketing agency, our commitment to integrity shapes how we operate, even when it demands tough choices. For instance, we once ended a contract with a high-paying client who consistently disrespected our team, violating our principle of fostering a positive workplace. The financial hit was significant, but the decision strengthened team trust and reinforced our culture. By defining clear values — such as respect, honesty or excellence — and consistently upholding them, you signal to clients and employees that your business stands for something enduring, laying the foundation for a respected reputation.

Rise above challenges with integrity

Encounters with dishonesty, like a client dodging payment or a partner undermining your business, test your commitment to integrity. Early in my career, I connected a client with a contact who later took their business without acknowledgment. Instead of reacting with anger, I chose to move forward, trusting that new opportunities would emerge. This approach, rooted in an abundance mindset, preserves your professionalism and safeguards your reputation. When faced with betrayal or conflict, prioritize your values over short-term wins. By taking the high road, you earn respect from peers and clients, enhancing your standing as a principled leader.

Related: How to Better Manage Your Brand's Reputation in the Digital Age

Harness the power of referrals

Referrals are a powerful driver of reputation, turning satisfied clients into advocates who bring in new business. Delivering exceptional service to every client maximizes the chance they'll recommend you to others. Equally important is referring prospects to trusted colleagues when their needs don't align with your expertise.

For example, directing a client to a better-suited provider may forgo immediate revenue, but it builds goodwill and often leads to reciprocal referrals. Cultivate a network of reliable partners to create a mutually beneficial referral system. This approach not only strengthens your reputation as an honest business but also fosters a cycle of trust that fuels growth.

Elevate your reputation with reviews

Online reviews shape how customers and search engines perceive your business, directly impacting your SEO and credibility. Proactively encourage satisfied clients to leave detailed Google reviews, aiming for at least two per month to maintain a robust online presence.

Providing a direct link simplifies the process, and asking clients to describe their experience incorporates keywords that boost search visibility. Respond to every review — express gratitude for positive feedback and address negative ones with a sincere apology and a commitment to make things right. This engagement demonstrates your dedication to customer satisfaction, reinforcing a reputation for responsiveness and care.

Commit to consistent integrity

A stellar reputation isn't built overnight — it's the result of consistent, value-driven actions across all facets of your business. From treating clients with respect to fostering a supportive team environment, every interaction contributes to how others perceive you. Upholding integrity, even when it requires sacrifices like turning away a lucrative but toxic client, creates a ripple effect of trust. This trust translates into loyal customers, motivated employees and a stronger online presence, all of which drive opportunities. To start, choose one actionable step — requesting a client review, refining your referral process or clarifying your values with your team — and implement it this week.

Take action to build your legacy

Your reputation is a living asset that grows with every principled decision. Begin by integrating these strategies into your daily operations: define your values, handle conflicts with grace, nurture referrals and prioritize reviews. These steps don't require a massive overhaul, but their impact compounds over time, positioning your business as a trusted leader.

Ready to break through your revenue ceiling? Join us at Level Up, a conference for ambitious business leaders to unlock new growth opportunities.