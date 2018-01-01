Closing Sales

Sales Strategy

The Top 5 Challenges Facing Today's B2B Sales Teams (and How to Fix Them With Marketing)

To surmount those challenges, marketing and sales need to work together to create a deep breakdown of each buyer persona.
Gavin Finn | 7 min read
Sales Strategies

How to Manufacture Sales Urgency (Without Sounding Like a Scam Artist)

If you're struggling to drive urgency in your business, here are three ways to do it
Sujan Patel | 4 min read
Sales Strategies

7 Proven Strategies to Close the Sale Faster (From Master Salespeople)

Tips that separate the average from the extraordinary businessperson.
The Oracles | 9 min read
B2B Sales

Biz-to-Biz Buyers Tell All: Survey Reveals 27 Sales Prospecting Stats You Need to Know

The people who make big-dollar buying decisions want you to know how to contact them and what topics to discuss.
Mike Schultz | 4 min read
Negotiation

8 Negotiating Tactics Every Successful Entrepreneur Has Mastered

How you would negotiate if you were talking for the other side? Now you know how your offer looks to them.
Deep Patel | 9 min read
Sales Strategies

8 Keys to Coming Off as the Expert in Whatever You Sell

Solve their problem instead of simply selling them something.
Marc Wayshak | 5 min read
Starting a Business

Why You Need a Million-Dollar Pitch Before Your Start a Business

You're not ready to launch your business until you can explain in 20 seconds or less how it helps someone.
Grant Cardone | 7 min read
Sales

When the Customer Fixates on Price It's Probably Not About the Money

Customers often talk cost when they have vague concerns about the product. Your job is to find out and solve the real problem.
Grant Cardone | 3 min read
Sales Strategies

Get Those Quotas Moving (Upward!) in 2018! 5 Things Your Salespeople Can Do.

Fewer than half of salespeople make quota, on average. Here are some best practices for to help them hit their targets in the new year.
John Holland | 5 min read
Growth Strategies

Managing Relationships on the Run: 4 Reasons to Adopt a Mobile CRM

Your competition for new business isn't likely to fade in 2018. Empowering your sales team members with a mobile CRM will give them what they need to keep your business growing and thriving.
Jonathan Herrick | 6 min read
