Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In today's fiercely competitive corporate landscape, sales teams are an integral part of a business's growth and market position. These teams are the frontline warriors who build relationships, close deals and connect with customers. Yet, many leaders mistakenly forget that behind every strong sales team is an effective leader who understands the critical role of clearly communicating and harnessing their team's full potential.

At the age of 20, I joined a small wireless dealer that was less than a year old, and within three years, aggressively scaled the company to 28 different locations across four states with a sales force of over 100 people, driving gross commissions of up to $1.6 million a month.

Reflecting on our rise to dominance, I've identified four essential skills that were instrumental in sustaining our high performance. These skills are not only important but an absolute necessity when building a thriving sales team that shatters the results of the average.

Related: How to Grow Your Sales Team into an Efficient, Revenue-Generating Machine

Steer the ship, don't mop the deck

To build a thriving sales team, you must identify and cultivate great leaders. It's not merely about replacing yourself but replicating your abilities, your vision and your drive in others. As you scale, your responsibility is not to micromanage, but to empower and delegate. And to do this, you need leaders.

For example, when a location faced staffing issues, my first instinct wasn't to rush in and personally recruit sales reps, regardless of how dire the situation was. Instead, my focus was on finding a leader. Why? Because the leader is the one who can turn the tide, who can take the reins, and steer the location out of trouble.

In sales, every role has its battlefield. As a district manager or regional role and above, your battlefield is not to mop the deck; it's the broader strategic actions. Steer the ship. If you find yourself too deep into the weeds, getting caught up in recruiting and managing sales reps, you're not fulfilling your role as a leader; you're slipping into the role of a manager. This shift can detract from your capacity to tackle larger responsibilities and restrict your ability to influence the broader organizational landscape.

Related: In the World of Recruiting, 3 Leadership Qualities to Look for

Communicate directly and more than you think is necessary

At the heart of strong leadership is clear, consistent and honest communication. Clear communication helps in aligning the team with the organization's goals and vision. Consistent communication ensures that everyone is on the same page, avoiding misunderstandings and strengthening a unified approach to achieving targets. Honesty, meanwhile, builds trust and loyalty, creating a supportive environment that boosts morale and productivity.

In the end, the effectiveness of a sales team is a reflection of leadership, and leadership, in turn, is a reflection of communication. The clarity, consistency and honesty of your communication will define your leadership, influence your team's performance and ultimately determine your success.

Let's consider a real-world scenario. Suppose payroll is going to be late — which can cause distress for any team. A leader might be tempted to avoid communicating, fearing the team's reaction. But stepping up and transparently communicating the issue is far wiser.

As soon as the issue is identified, call your leaders directly, explain what happened, the steps you've taken to resolve it, and when they can expect a resolution. This approach not only shows your team that you respect and value them, but it also demonstrates your ability to handle crises and your commitment to transparency. Even though the news is unfavorable, the strength of your leadership softens the blow, proving that clear and honest communication is an absolute necessity.

To put it simply, if you want to build a strong sales team, start by taking a good look at how you communicate.

Related: How Successful Leaders Communicate With Their Teams

Create a consistent culture of accountability

Accountability often gets a bad rap, typically associated with blame and penalties. However, in a thriving sales environment, accountability is impartial. It's about setting expectations, following up on them, and recognizing that good, bad, or no results are all valuable feedback.

In a sales team, consistency in accountability conversations creates a space for proud report-ups, creating an environment ripe for praise and recognition. So when the occasion calls for difficult conversations, they become much easier to have. The accountability culture is not about being faultless; it's about creating an environment where everyone is learning, growing, and driving toward collective success.

Related: 7 Ways to Promote a Company Culture of Accountability

Be an unstoppable sales force yourself

Within an aggressively expanding sales organization, the velocity of the operations, the intensity of the competition, and the high stakes of success put a considerable amount of pressure on leadership. As such, the person leading charge needs to embody more than just strategic vision and managerial prowess. They also need to have a deep understanding of sales and a solid track record of success in this field.

Such a leader, equipped with a proven record of success, not only gains credibility and respect but also brings firsthand insight into effective strategy development. Their expertise becomes a cornerstone for training, helping team members enhance their skills and navigate challenges. When able to lead by example, they can embody the attitudes and behaviors that spur success, setting high standards and inspiring excellence within the team.

As your sales team grows, you will need to expand your leadership team and delegate responsibilities. At this stage, your ability to attract and retain leaders will depend on your personal growth as a leader, all of which revolve around these four skills. A leader must be equal to or exceed the level of those they lead. Anything less and they risk losing their team's respect and confidence, which can negatively impact the team's performance and success.