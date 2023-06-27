As you transition your sales force to a remote environment, remember the importance of fostering a culture of growth and learning.

Remote work is the future in today's digital age, and it is becoming increasingly apparent that this includes sales teams. Traditional sales techniques, which were once conducted in high-rises or at business meals, have shifted to virtual platforms, creating new opportunities and challenges.

Certain factors are game-changers during the transition to creating a remote sales team. Incorporating the 4Cs — Contrarian Compensation, Captivating Recruiting Flywheel, Consistent Coaching, and Compounding Culture — is one such crucial formula.

1. Contrarian compensation: Igniting high performance

Compensation in a sales environment is typically straightforward, consisting of a base salary and commission. But what if we adopted an unconventional, counterintuitive approach to compensation plans that could spark greater performance?

Consider sliding scales, additional milestone compensation and non-monetary incentives such as travel vouchers or extra vacation days. This not only encourages team members to achieve and exceed their sales quotas but also fosters an innovative, creative environment. If we want our sales teams to be innovative in how they sell, shouldn't we also be innovative in how we compensate them?

When employees see that their extra effort is rewarded with tangible benefits, it stimulates their competitive spirit and fosters a culture of high performance. Moreover, public recognition of their contributions can result in even greater morale and job satisfaction, thereby reducing employee turnover.

According to a 2019 Gallup poll, 65% of employees would switch to a position that enables them to work remotely part-time. This indicates that innovative and flexible compensation programs, which may include work-from-home options, can be a significant motivator for your sales team.

2. Captivating recruiting flywheel: Continually attracting top talent

A common misconception is that once you've filled all your open positions, you can pause recruiting. In reality, recruiting should be a continuous process. A successful sales team evolves, which requires an ongoing effort to attract and retain top talent. This concept forms the basis of the Captivating Recruiting Flywheel.

Embrace the idea of "topgrading" — always look for talent that can replace the bottom 10% of your sales team. This is not to instigate a culture of fear but rather to cultivate a mindset of growth, learning, and continuous improvement. By constantly recruiting, you're sending a message to your sales team that complacency won't cut it; that being good is not enough when you could be significant.

To create a truly captivating recruiting flywheel, it's also essential to portray an authentic image of your company's culture, values, and vision to prospective employees. Share the success stories of your top performers, give a glimpse of your unique sales strategies, and showcase the dynamic nature of your team.

By continuously improving the quality of your sales team, you create a self-perpetuating cycle of success and improvement.

3. Consistent coaching: Maintaining peak performance

Even though he is a basketball superstar, LeBron James practices every day. He adheres to a rigorous training regimen because he recognizes the significance of continuous advancement. Similarly, sales professionals require consistent coaching to remain competitive.

However, consistent coaching in a remote setting requires a distinct approach. Creating a high-performing remote sales team requires virtual training programs, role-playing sales scenarios, one-on-one mentoring, regular feedback sessions, and a culture of continuous learning.

Remember that coaching is about more than just developing sales skills; it is also about personal growth. Encouraging your team members to cultivate their skills outside of work can result in enhanced work performance. Improving their communication skills, emotional intelligence, or time management skills, for instance, can substantially impact their sales performance.

Continuous training's significance cannot be exaggerated. According to LinkedIn's 2020 Workplace Learning Report, a staggering 94% of employees stated that they would remain with a company longer if it invested in their learning and development. Therefore, frequent coaching is a requirement if you wish to retain your top-performing sales talent.

4. Compounding culture: Driving sustainable growth

A company's culture is the lifeblood of its operations, and it's even more crucial in a remote team. A robust and vibrant culture can make the difference between a group of disconnected individuals and a cohesive, high-performing team.

Culture isn't something that happens overnight, and it's not a one-size-fits-all solution. It's built over time, with careful thought and attention. It's about creating a shared set of values, practices, and behaviors that unite your team, no matter where they are. It's about cultivating a sense of belonging, a shared mission, and mutual respect among team members.

Creating a compounding culture means developing a positive feedback loop where good practices, behaviors, and attitudes are consistently reinforced and rewarded, leading to better performance over time. This could include acknowledging good work, celebrating wins together, and creating opportunities for team bonding.

Consider virtual team-building activities or creating an online forum where team members can share non-work-related content and discussions. Encourage transparency and open communication. Implement peer recognition programs or regular shout-outs during team meetings.

With a strong, positive culture, your sales team will be more committed and motivated and become brand ambassadors, attracting even more talented individuals to your team.

Conclusion

Creating a successful remote sales team requires more than mastering virtual communication tools and recruiting self-motivated people. It requires a deliberate and strategic approach incorporating the four Cs: Contrarian Compensation, Captivating Recruiting Flywheel, Consistent Coaching and Compounding Culture.

As you transition your sales force to a remote environment, remember the importance of fostering a culture of growth and learning. It involves changing how you recruit, coach and compensate your team. Doing so allows you to create a remote sales team that survives in the digital age and thrives.

In the end, what matters is not just being the greatest in the world but also being the best for the world.