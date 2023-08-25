Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Amazon Prime has become associated with a level of consistency and dependability. It's a brand over 200 million subscribers trust globally. Ecommerce sellers can tap into that subscriber base by adding Amazon's Buy with Prime service into their websites' checkout process.

All the customer has to do is log in to their Amazon Prime account and all their payment and shipping information are available. Amazon says that Buy with Prime's ease of use, free shipping and familiar checkout experience have increased shopper conversion by 25% on average. If you're a brand, that's conversion on your website.

When a customer buys your brand's product on Amazon, they're Amazon's customer. It's hard to get around that — especially when tapping into Amazon marketing capabilities like Amazon DSP — you're targeting Amazon customers on Amazon. Anyone using Buy with Prime is still your customer. By the time a customer gets to that checkout option, they will have interacted with your brand's marketing funnel and website, but they get the convenience of Prime to boost their experience.

Related: Amazon Just Updated A Service That Will Make Shopping Even Easier for Prime Lovers

Buy with Prime merchants can also showcase reviews from Amazon. If your brand has a positive following on Amazon, it's easy to tap into that consumer trust. Online shoppers depend on reviews when making their decision, and seeing reviews from both Amazon and your website helps to clinch that conversion.

This is most useful for brands with an established Amazon presence, especially because of fulfillment. For Buy with Prime to work, you must have inventory in Amazon fulfillment centers. When Buy with Prime was first rolled out in 2022, it was only available to Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) businesses by invitation only. Now any third-party merchant can use it — as long as they "pay for what they use, and all fees, except for those incurred for storage, are charged only after merchants make a sale," Amazon notes in a FAQ section on the Buy with Prime page.

For those prices, Amazon will deliver on delivery. Amazon has been bolstering its delivery process using artificial intelligence and "regionalization," keeping inventory in areas closer to customers. Online shoppers prefer value over speed when it comes to delivery. In a survey, shipping cost was found to be 2.85 times more important than shipping speed. If they are already Prime subscribers, not having to pay for additional shipping along with fast delivery reads as the ultimate value—value that becomes associated with your brand.

Overall, Buy with Prime integration is relatively easy, with minimal code to be added to your brand's website, even if you use ecommerce platforms like Shopify. Sellers can choose which items are Buy with Prime compatible and their pricing. You can create bundles with higher price points, even varying from your prices on Amazon. Your website must have Amazon Pay integrated for Buy with Prime to work, though.

Related: How Amazon Got Americans to Spend $12.7 Billion in 2 Days Without Lifting a Finger

Buy with Prime does come with some endorsed integrations. No code is necessary for integration if sellers use a BigCommerce website. BigCommerce sellers can automatically sync their catalog across platforms and monitor orders and returns. If you're a Klaviyo user, Buy with Prime also comes with integration for syncing purchase data to reach customers with targeted messaging. Klaviyo will allow you to reengage shoppers, encouraging Prime members to return and complete checkout using Buy with Prime on your site.

Your brand gets access to the shopper information, including name, email address, shipping address and phone number. Amazon will also get that customer data about Prime, but they won't get any data concerning your non-Prime orders on your site.

Related: Amazon Slashes Dozens of In-House Brands. Did Your Favorite Line Get Cut?

At my company, ChannelOp, I love to see brands excel using Amazon's tools to boost their brand. Amazon's greatest strength comes from having a diversity of sellers in its marketplace. However, there are sometimes disparities between how inventory moves on Amazon and its websites. We've found that when certain products sell well on a brand's website and not on Amazon, Buy with Prime can move that Amazon inventory. It's just another tool in your brand's toolbelt.

I do look forward to improvements from Amazon on these tools. One feature I hope to see is a Buy with Prime basket. Currently, it's a single-unit checkout process, limiting online shoppers to single transactions. The margin will increase if three products can sit in a checkout basket instead of just one.

I hope to see more brands tap into online shoppers' trust in Amazon Prime. Whether you're already a Fulfillment By Amazon business or a third party, Buy with Prime adds value to your customer's journey.