Michael Dell: Encryption Backdoors Are a 'Horrible Idea'
Michael Dell: Encryption Backdoors Are a 'Horrible Idea'

Here's the Dell CEO's reasoning.
Robert Hackett | 3 min read
Dell Buys Storage Company EMC in Biggest Tech Deal Ever
Dell Buys Storage Company EMC in Biggest Tech Deal Ever

The $67 billion deal will help Dell diversify away from the PC market.
Reuters | 2 min read
Timeline: How Dell and EMC's $67 Billion Deal Came to Be
Timeline: How Dell and EMC's $67 Billion Deal Came to Be

The two companies have been searching for a way forward for quite some time.
Andrew Nusca | 3 min read
A Complex Answer to a Simple Question Might Have Just Saved Dell's Owners Millions
A Complex Answer to a Simple Question Might Have Just Saved Dell's Owners Millions

The computer maker won a legal fight that stemmed from the buyout of Dell in 2013 by founder Michael Dell and his private equity partner.
Reuters | 3 min read
For Actor Adrian Grenier, 'Social Entrepreneurship' Is More Than Just a Buzzword
For Actor Adrian Grenier, 'Social Entrepreneurship' Is More Than Just a Buzzword

A short Q&A with the Entourage star-turned-entrepreneur.
Jason Fell | 4 min read
Dell Launches Effort Supporting UN's 'Goal 8' to Enhance Global Entrepreneurship
Dell Launches Effort Supporting UN's 'Goal 8' to Enhance Global Entrepreneurship

The tech company kicks off what it calls thew Global Entrepreneurship Call to Action.
Jason Fell | 3 min read
Forget Road Rage. This Guy Shot Up His Computer and Said It Was 'Glorious.'
Forget Road Rage. This Guy Shot Up His Computer and Said It Was 'Glorious.'

'Angels sung on high,' 37-year-old Lucas Hinch said.
Geoff Weiss | 1 min read
Adrian Grenier: To Succeed, Entrepreneurs Must Have a Social Mission
Adrian Grenier: To Succeed, Entrepreneurs Must Have a Social Mission

The Entourage star recently discussed the role of businesses and the future of sustainability at SXSW.
Rebekah Iliff | 5 min read
Lessons From the 10 Best LinkedIn Company Pages
Lessons From the 10 Best LinkedIn Company Pages

LinkedIn asked its users to nominate the most inspiring Company Pages on the network. Here are the winners and ways to apply their smart tactics to your page.
Kristin Piombino | 2 min read
How Mass Customization Is Delivering on Its Long-Promised Rewards
How Mass Customization Is Delivering on Its Long-Promised Rewards

Technology, social media, the Internet and logistics are converging to produce the first successes of an idea envisioned a generation ago.
Rohan Ayyar | 5 min read
