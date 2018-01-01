Kevin O Leary

The 4 Dumbest Money Mistakes People Make and How to Stop Making Them, According to Shark Tank's 'Mr. Wonderful'
Money

The 4 Dumbest Money Mistakes People Make and How to Stop Making Them, According to Shark Tank's 'Mr. Wonderful'

If you make these common budget blunders, multi-millionaire money master Kevin O'Leary says you're headed for disaster.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
The Simple Morning Routine Shark Tank Star Kevin O'Leary Follows to Supercharge His Productivity
Shark Tank

The Simple Morning Routine Shark Tank Star Kevin O'Leary Follows to Supercharge His Productivity

'Mr. Wonderful' religiously takes this simple step to crush his daily goals.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
The Greatest Business Lesson Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary Ever Learned
Entrepreneur Mindset

The Greatest Business Lesson Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary Ever Learned

He learned it early on and it shaped the rest of his life.
Business Insider Staff | 3 min read
Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary Says Married Entrepreneurs Must Do This or Risk Divorce
Marriage

Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary Says Married Entrepreneurs Must Do This or Risk Divorce

The key to a lasting union isn't love, passion or sex. Not to the shrewd 'Mr. Wonderful.'
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
The 5 Best Business Mantras From 'Mr. Wonderful'
Ready for Anything

The 5 Best Business Mantras From 'Mr. Wonderful'

I recently met with Kevin O'Leary, one of the judges on ABC's "Shark Tank," and came away with some memorable lessons.
Stacey Alcorn | 5 min read
10 Kevin O'Leary Quotes Every Entrepreneur Can Learn From
Project Grow

10 Kevin O'Leary Quotes Every Entrepreneur Can Learn From

Shark Tank's "Mr. Wonderful" has some harsh, but wise, words for aspiring business owners.
Jonathan Long | 7 min read
10 Quotes From Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran and the Rest of the Shark Tank Investors
Project Grow

10 Quotes From Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran and the Rest of the Shark Tank Investors

When it comes to business, this crew doesn't mess around.
Jason Fell | 4 min read
The History of Shark Tank (Infographic)
Shark Tank

The History of Shark Tank (Infographic)

Before there were sharks, there were dragons and tigers.
Carly Okyle | 2 min read
Why Shark Tank's 'Mr. Wonderful' Thinks Women Make Better CEOs
Women Leaders

Why Shark Tank's 'Mr. Wonderful' Thinks Women Make Better CEOs

'I've made more money with women executives. It's that simple.'
Carol Roth | 6 min read
Shark Tank's Mr. Wonderful Advises Moving Faster and Shedding Debt This Year
Shark Tank

Shark Tank's Mr. Wonderful Advises Moving Faster and Shedding Debt This Year

Kevin O'Leary sees interest rate rising and China's economy rising. He advises companies to get more productive.
Marc Wayshak | 6 min read
