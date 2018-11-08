Leadership qualities are the distinguishing characteristics and attributes of good leaders. Leadership and its qualities have been the subject of study throughout history. Whether leaders are born and not made can still be a matter of debate. What makes a great leader is far from a clear-cut formula of traits and talents. But they do share some things in common. In business, or in any field, an effective leader often exhibits the following:

Vision

Trustworthiness

Communication skills

Team-building skills

Confidence

Inspiration

Competency

Assertiveness

