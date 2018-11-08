Leadership Qualities

Are You a Boss or a Leader?
Bosses command, leaders influence.
Richard Sheridan | 6 min read
As a Leader, You Need to Be Both Positive and Aggressive
Business leaders need to set lofty goals and convince others that they are achievable.
BizCast | 2 min read
10 Proven Ways Good Leaders Build Trust With Their Employees (Infographic)
Trust is vital for your business, so here's how to build it with your employees.
Matthew McCreary | 2 min read
4 Ways to Immediately Earn the Respect of Those You Lead (And How to Keep It)
Are you a leader? If so, earning respect is only half the battle; keeping it is just as important - and difficult.
Lucas Miller | 5 min read
Why True Leaders Acknowledge Reality (And Their Own Mistakes)
Brian Tracy lists a few important traits that crop up in strong leaders.
Brian Tracy | 2 min read
Hero Intensity: The Second Part of Achieving an Executive Hero Factor
Leadership

Hero Intensity: The Second Part of Achieving an Executive Hero Factor

Learn what Hero Intensity is and how it can provide the other half of the formula you need to attain Hero Factor status as a business leader.
Jeffrey Hayzlett | 5 min read
This Is the Most Lucrative Skill Set Today, According to Successful Entrepreneur Billy Gene Shaw
You won't learn it in school, so this businessman is changing the education game.
The Oracles | 5 min read
You Can't Lead Effectively Without Trust
Trust

Follow these do's and don'ts to build trust with your team.
Stacey Hanke | 6 min read
6 Strategies for Leaders Who Want to Flood Their Workplace With Great Ideas
Leadership

Your perspective isn't the most important one in the room.
Nina Zipkin | 5 min read
5 Inspirational Tips From My 'Day in the Life of Steve Jobs'
Project Grow

My entrepreneurial pilgrimage to Silicon Valley: a retrospective, seven years after the famous visionary's death.
Sandor Fagyal | 8 min read
Leadership Qualities

Leadership qualities are the distinguishing characteristics and attributes of good leaders. Leadership and its qualities have been the subject of study throughout history. Whether leaders are born and not made can still be a matter of debate. What makes a great leader is far from a clear-cut formula of traits and talents. But they do share some things in common. In business, or in any field, an effective leader often exhibits the following:

  • Vision
  • Trustworthiness
  • Communication skills
  • Team-building skills
  • Confidence
  • Inspiration
  • Competency
  • Assertiveness

Related Topic: Leadership

 

