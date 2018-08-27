Marketing Strategies
Video Marketing
5 Video Marketing Trends You Should Follow in 2019
Got your 360-degree marketing video ready to go? What about that virtual reality how-to? Time to get ready for the future.
More From This Topic
Marketing Strategies
Manipulation in Marketing: How It's Used, and How to Use It Ethically
Done right, manipulation in marketing is a good thing. But, like most good things, it can quickly turn sour in the wrong hands.
Finding Customers
Fish Where The Fish Are: 4 Tips For Reaching Your Customers
Finding an audience is about knowing where to look.
Marketing Strategies
Nike Made $6 Billion From That Colin Kaepernick Ad. Here's What All Brands Can Learn.
Taking a big risk sometimes leads to a big reward.
Marketing Strategies
2 Risk-Taking Marketers Discuss Where the Industry Is Headed
Carlos Gil sits down with two chief marketing officers to hear their views on digital and social media marketing, and hiring Generation Z employees.
Marketing
3 Mind Hacks for Overcoming Your Fear of Marketing Yourself
Take it one step at a time. You get nowhere until you put yourself out there.
Infographics
Why Word-of-Mouth Marketing Matters (Infographic)
Here's why it's important to get people chatting about your brand.
Word of Mouth
Chatter That Matters: 4 Must-Haves for Word-of-Mouth Marketing That Works
Cultivating a differentiator that's remarkable, relevant, realistic and repeatable is critical in our hypercompetitive marketplace. From there, word-of-mouth marketing takes on a power of its own.
Marketing Strategies
Your Startup Is Already Big Enough to Begin Using Marketing Automation
The time and money saved on certain tasks are vital for busy, resource-strapped startups. Here's why you should look at automation as a force-multipier for your marketing efforts.
Marketing Strategies
Why Establishing an Intimate Connection With Your Customers Can Lead to Lifelong Value
With a stronger connection comes smoother channels of sharing information.
Marketing Strategies
No Time for Marketing? Hire a Freelancer.
Whether to market your business is no longer a question.