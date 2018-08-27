Marketing Strategies

Manipulation in Marketing: How It's Used, and How to Use It Ethically
Marketing Strategies

Manipulation in Marketing: How It's Used, and How to Use It Ethically

Done right, manipulation in marketing is a good thing. But, like most good things, it can quickly turn sour in the wrong hands.
Scott Oldford | 6 min read
Fish Where The Fish Are: 4 Tips For Reaching Your Customers
Finding Customers

Fish Where The Fish Are: 4 Tips For Reaching Your Customers

Finding an audience is about knowing where to look.
Kara Goldin | 5 min read
Nike Made $6 Billion From That Colin Kaepernick Ad. Here's What All Brands Can Learn.
Marketing Strategies

Nike Made $6 Billion From That Colin Kaepernick Ad. Here's What All Brands Can Learn.

Taking a big risk sometimes leads to a big reward.
Luis Congdon | 6 min read
2 Risk-Taking Marketers Discuss Where the Industry Is Headed
Marketing Strategies

2 Risk-Taking Marketers Discuss Where the Industry Is Headed

Carlos Gil sits down with two chief marketing officers to hear their views on digital and social media marketing, and hiring Generation Z employees.
Carlos Gil | 1 min read
3 Mind Hacks for Overcoming Your Fear of Marketing Yourself
Marketing

3 Mind Hacks for Overcoming Your Fear of Marketing Yourself

Take it one step at a time. You get nowhere until you put yourself out there.
Melissa Dawn | 5 min read
Why Word-of-Mouth Marketing Matters (Infographic)
Infographics

Why Word-of-Mouth Marketing Matters (Infographic)

Here's why it's important to get people chatting about your brand.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
Chatter That Matters: 4 Must-Haves for Word-of-Mouth Marketing That Works
Word of Mouth

Chatter That Matters: 4 Must-Haves for Word-of-Mouth Marketing That Works

Cultivating a differentiator that's remarkable, relevant, realistic and repeatable is critical in our hypercompetitive marketplace. From there, word-of-mouth marketing takes on a power of its own.
Jay Baer | 7 min read
Your Startup Is Already Big Enough to Begin Using Marketing Automation
Marketing Strategies

Your Startup Is Already Big Enough to Begin Using Marketing Automation

The time and money saved on certain tasks are vital for busy, resource-strapped startups. Here's why you should look at automation as a force-multipier for your marketing efforts.
Albizu Garcia | 4 min read
Why Establishing an Intimate Connection With Your Customers Can Lead to Lifelong Value
Marketing Strategies

Why Establishing an Intimate Connection With Your Customers Can Lead to Lifelong Value

With a stronger connection comes smoother channels of sharing information.
Scott Oldford | 2 min read
No Time for Marketing? Hire a Freelancer.
Marketing Strategies

No Time for Marketing? Hire a Freelancer.

Whether to market your business is no longer a question.
Aaron Salls | 6 min read
