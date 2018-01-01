Nostalgia

Mario, the World's Most Famous Video-Game Character, Is 30 Years Old
Video Games

The iconic Nintendo character debuted in Japan on Sept. 13, 1985.
Chris Morris | 4 min read
Today Is the 20th Anniversary of Windows 95
Microsoft

Microsoft changed the world with this product.
Jonathan Chew | 2 min read
Nokia Is Gearing Up for a Mobile Comeback
Nokia

The company is testing new products, looking for sales partners, hiring software experts and learning from its previous mistakes.
Reuters | 5 min read
Stop and Smell the Cucumber Melon: Your Fave Teen Fragrances Are Back
Nostalgia

Everything old smells new again at Bath & Body Works.
Carly Okyle | 2 min read
Tamagotchi, the Digital Toy from the '90s, Arrives on Apple Watch
Nostalgia

It's not quite the same, but it should bring you back.
Laura Entis | 1 min read
Goodbye, Productivity: Microsoft Is Bringing Back Solitaire for Windows 10
Games

Microsoft is looking to inject a bit of nostalgia back into its latest version of Windows in the form of a much-beloved time waster.
Geoff Weiss | 1 min read
'90s Teen Fashion Bastion Delia's Is Coming Back
Fashion

OMG, like, no way. Yes way. #DeliasForever
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Stop What You're Doing: A New 'Star Wars' Trailer Just Dropped
Star Wars

People are losing their damn minds all over social media.
Laura Entis | 1 min read
Unstoppable Nostalgia: Netflix Said to Be Developing a 'Legend of Zelda' Series
News and Trends

Netflix and Nintendo are reportedly working together to develop the game into a show.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
Donnie Wahlberg's Unlikely Ascent From Boy Band Heartthrob to Entrepreneurial Powerhouse
Celebrities

Donnie Wahlberg has proven he has the right stuff in business and in entertainment, all while staying true to his brothers and his Boston roots.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 9 min read
