Flash Sale! Save 25% on All Access

McDonald's Is Going Retro With an Iconic Collectible — Find Out How to Get Yours McDonald's will debut a new "Collector's Meal" this month, featuring one of six collectible glasses adorned with nostalgic designs. Known for its history of commemorative glasses, the fast food giant's latest offerings spotlight iconic characters and toys from past Happy Meals.

By Carl Stoffers Edited by Dan Bova

Key Takeaways

  • McDonald's is launching a new "Collector's Meal" on August 13.
  • The new meal will include one of six collectible glasses featuring nostalgic designs.
  • McDonald's has a long history of offering commemorative cups.

McDonald's is launching a new "Collector's Meal" on August 13, which will include one of six collectible glasses featuring nostalgic designs. These cups showcase iconic characters and toys from past Happy Meals, such as Beanie Babies, Hello Kitty, and McDonald's mascots. The initiative taps into nostalgia, as the brand is aiming to attract both longtime fans and new customers.

Related: Considering franchise ownership? Get started now to find your personalized list of franchises that match your lifestyle, interests and budget.

The fast food giant has a long history of offering commemorative cups. In 1977, McDonald's offered glass cups featuring Peanuts characters in a Camp Snoopy theme and in 1992, it offered a set of 6 plastic collector's cups to coincide with the release of "Batman Returns."

In 2000, the brand offered glasses showcasing Disney characters from popular movies and 8 years later offered limited edition glasses celebrating the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Related: The 10 Best Ways to Break a Bad Habit, According to Science

McDonald's has been busy this summer, dropping a new hit McFlurry, the Kit Kat Banana Split, earlier this month, following the nostalgic Grandma McFlurry in May. The brand also recently extended its limited-time $5 Meal Deal, which was introduced last month. The deal comes with a 4-piece order of Chicken McNuggets, small fries and a drink, and the customer can choose a McChicken or a McDouble sandwich.

The brand is also testing the nearly one-pound Big Arch — the company's biggest burger ever — in international markets this year, with plans to eventually roll out the burger to a larger demographic.

Read More: USA Today

0524_Franchise_Article Franchise Quiz Ad Unit v2b
Carl Stoffers

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior Business Editor

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Starting a Business

Starting a Business? Before You Seek VC Money, Here's Why Bootstrapping May Be the Better Choice.

Here's why bootstrapping is the key to building a sustainable business that can scale.

By Aytekin Tank
Growing a Business

Here's Your Cheat Sheet of AI Tools That Actually Work, According to Real Entrepreneurs

Whether you're creating images or summarizing huge amounts of data, these tools are worth your time — according to entrepreneurs who use them.

By Karina Montoya
Making a Change

Learn a New Language, or Several, with Babbel's Lifetime Subscription

Access 14 languages with Babbel's personalized lessons—perfect for busy business leaders.

By StackCommerce
By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

How to Find the Right Programmers: A Brief Guideline for Startup Founders

For startup founders under a plethora of challenges like timing, investors and changing market demand, it is extremely hard to hire programmers who can deliver.

By Vasily Voropaev
Business News

Jamie Dimon Says a Mild Recession Is Still on the Table: 'There's a Lot of Uncertainty Out There'

Economists at JPMorgan Chase raised their odds of a recession in 2024 to 35% on Wednesday.

By Emily Rella