McDonald's is launching a new "Collector's Meal" on August 13, which will include one of six collectible glasses featuring nostalgic designs. These cups showcase iconic characters and toys from past Happy Meals, such as Beanie Babies, Hello Kitty, and McDonald's mascots. The initiative taps into nostalgia, as the brand is aiming to attract both longtime fans and new customers.

The fast food giant has a long history of offering commemorative cups. In 1977, McDonald's offered glass cups featuring Peanuts characters in a Camp Snoopy theme and in 1992, it offered a set of 6 plastic collector's cups to coincide with the release of "Batman Returns."

In 2000, the brand offered glasses showcasing Disney characters from popular movies and 8 years later offered limited edition glasses celebrating the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

McDonald's has been busy this summer, dropping a new hit McFlurry, the Kit Kat Banana Split, earlier this month, following the nostalgic Grandma McFlurry in May. The brand also recently extended its limited-time $5 Meal Deal, which was introduced last month. The deal comes with a 4-piece order of Chicken McNuggets, small fries and a drink, and the customer can choose a McChicken or a McDouble sandwich.

The brand is also testing the nearly one-pound Big Arch — the company's biggest burger ever — in international markets this year, with plans to eventually roll out the burger to a larger demographic.

