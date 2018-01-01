Online Dating

More From This Topic

I Visited the Bumble Hive to See What All the Buzz Is About
Networking

I Visited the Bumble Hive to See What All the Buzz Is About

The dating app has a new pop up location in New York City, and it may hint at the company's future.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
How to Growth Hack Online Dating
Growth Hacking

How to Growth Hack Online Dating

You can growth hack pretty much everything, including your dating life.
Andrew Medal | 5 min read
Cheating Site Ashley Madison Is Back With an Ad Campaign We Don't Understand
Online Dating

Cheating Site Ashley Madison Is Back With an Ad Campaign We Don't Understand

The infamous site wants users back. But after a hacking nightmare, can it win back cheaters' trust?
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
CEO of Infidelity Website Ashley Madison Apologizes as it Faces FTC Probe
Ashley Madison

CEO of Infidelity Website Ashley Madison Apologizes as it Faces FTC Probe

The breach, which exposed the personal details of millions who signed up for the site with the slogan 'Life is short. Have an affair,' cost Avid Life Media more than a quarter of its revenue.
Reuters | 4 min read
Why Bumble's Anti-Bullying Open Letter to a Male User Is Totally on Brand
Company Culture

Why Bumble's Anti-Bullying Open Letter to a Male User Is Totally on Brand

The feminist dating app's opposition to traditional gender roles goes beyond who makes the first move.
Lydia Belanger | 4 min read
The Kinky Ménage à Trois Startup That Tinder Wants to Kill (and How It's Fighting Back)
Dating

The Kinky Ménage à Trois Startup That Tinder Wants to Kill (and How It's Fighting Back)

3nder, the 'Tinder for threesomes,' scored some free media coverage with its campaign to get users to ship stinky socks to Tinder.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 7 min read
Dating Site Matches Americans Fleeing Trump With Canadians
Donald Trump

Dating Site Matches Americans Fleeing Trump With Canadians

'Maple Match makes it easy for Americans to find the ideal Canadian partner to save them from the unfathomable horror of a Trump presidency,' the Maple Match website reads.
Reuters | 3 min read
Match Group Revenue Beats Expectations as Tinder Attracts More Paying Users
Quarterly Reports

Match Group Revenue Beats Expectations as Tinder Attracts More Paying Users

The company -- which owns multiple dating websites, including OKCupid, Tinder and Match.com -- said its average paid-member count increased 36 percent in the first quarter.
Reuters | 2 min read
Seeing a Brand 'Probortunity,' Tinder Awards Scholarship to Sorority Girl Penalized for Using the Viral Dating App
Branding

Seeing a Brand 'Probortunity,' Tinder Awards Scholarship to Sorority Girl Penalized for Using the Viral Dating App

'When we found out what Shannon was going through, we wanted to help and turn the experience into a positive one,' co-founder and CEO Sean Rad tells Entrepreneur.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
Tinder Aims to Make Matching More 'Humin' With New Acquisition
Augmented Reality

Tinder Aims to Make Matching More 'Humin' With New Acquisition

'We both were trying to solve the problem of how do we use technology to get people to meet and connect in the physical world.'
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.