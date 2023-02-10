OkCupid Is Experimenting With ChatGPT to Generate Match Questions

The dating platform recently started using AI software to test a new category of match questions. However, 47% of users were unsure whether they'd continue dating someone who admitted to using AI technology to first communicate.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Since its launch in late November of last year, ChatGPT has shaken up nearly every industry. Now, it's coming to the dating scene.

Dating site OkCupid recently began experimenting with AI software to create a new category of match questions, Mashable reported.

OkCupid global head of communications, Michael Kaye, prompted ChatGPT on what questions to ask when dating. The bot yielded a variety of questions intended to discern one's preferences as far as lifestyle and relationships, ranging from whether someone is an introvert to when you know when to take a relationship to the next level.

"We first began asking our daters how they feel about the platform and other emerging AI tools, and found that daters who believe ChatGPT is a lifesaver get almost 40% more Matches than those who think it's too Big Brother," Kaye told TechCrunch. "That sparked an idea. What if we used ChatGPT to draft our famous matching questions that power our algorithm? That's when we decided to test this new category of questions, which users have responded really well to."

Kaye told the outlet that the six questions ChatGPT generated have already been answered over 135,000 times. These are the questions ChatGPT yielded:

  • Are you more of an introvert or extrovert?
  • Are you a morning or night person?
  • What's your favorite way to spend a weekend?
  • What do you value most in a partner?
  • How do you know when to take a relationship to the next level? How do you balance your own needs with the needs of your partner in a relationship?

However, AI-powered dating may not be for everyone. OkCupid told Mashable that it found that 47% of users were unsure whether they'd continue dating someone who used AI to first communicate, and thirty-four percent said they wouldn't continue the relationship, with only 18 percent saying they would.

