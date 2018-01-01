OKCupid
Quarterly Reports
Match Group Revenue Beats Expectations as Tinder Attracts More Paying Users
The company -- which owns multiple dating websites, including OKCupid, Tinder and Match.com -- said its average paid-member count increased 36 percent in the first quarter.
Resignation
Mozilla's CEO Resigns in Wake of Criticism Over Stance on Gay Marriage
Eich insisted just yesterday that he wouldn't resign, but Mozilla says he is stepping down.
Franchises
Mushy Marketing Ploy: Pizza Hut Joins OKCupid
Lonely this Valentine's Day? Pizza Hut is looking to settle down and has entered the dating market on OKCupid.