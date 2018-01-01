Psychology
Psychology
6 Psychology-Based Tips to Boost Your Sales
What can your business do to get inside the minds of your shoppers and drive sales?
More From This Topic
Psychology
Why You Should Stop Trying to 'Find Your Passion'
Psychologists argue that it may do more harm than good.
Learning From Mistakes
6 Common Decision-Making Blunders That Could Kill Your Business
Among the logical errors nearly everybody makes is thinking only everybody else make logical errors.
Fast Food
Here's Why So Many Fast Food Logos Are Red
It's a primal thing.
Project Grow
The Top TED Talks of 2018 So Far -- and What You Can Learn From Them
Check out seven compelling speeches that offer key takeaways.
Entrepreneur Mindset
4 Defeat-Based Mindsets That Keep Your Business Stagnant
If you think you can't, you certainly won't.
Entrepreneurs
Are Entrepreneurs Born -- or Made? Research Says 'Born.' But There's a Catch.
Intriguing finding: Identical twins have much higher rates of 'shared entrepreneurial tendencies' than do fraternal twins and the population at large.
perception
Take a Lesson From the Wright Brothers When Faced With Bad News in Business
Instead of shooting the messenger, here's a better way to react when faced with problems in business.
Psychology
Cognitive Biases: A Crash Course for the Millennial Mind
If you think you're in full control of your mind, think again. Here are just a few mental quirks that can hold you back.
Closing Sales
Selling Means Learning How to Take Your Buyer's Money
Sales success requires knowing your product well and understanding people very well.
Psychology
Have You Thanked an Academic Today? 3 Studies That Offer Lessons for Entrepreneurs About the Human Psyche.
Q. What does the human psyche have to do with business? A. The better you "get" the people around you, the more you can achieve.
Psychology is the study of behavior and the mind. For an entrepreneur, having a grasp on the basic fundamentals of psychology can help connect better to customers and what they want.