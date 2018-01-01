Quarterly Reports
Tesla
Elon Musk Predicts Tesla's Future and 4 Other Key Takeaways From the Q3 Earnings Call
It was Elon Musk's last earnings report as company chairman after an SEC settlement, at least for the next three years.
Amazon
Amazon, Lifted by Cloud Revenue, Tops Wall Street Targets
The Seattle-based company is riding a wave of retail sales moving to the internet, and its Netflix-like video streaming is bringing new customers to its subscription Prime service.
GoPro
GoPro Revenue Plunges, But Beats Estimates
The company's shares were up 2.4 percent in volatile trading after the bell on Wednesday.
Nintendo
Nintendo Posts First-Quarter Loss, Delays Launch of Accessory for Pokémon Go
While analysts have been upbeat about prospects for Nintendo to make money off the game -- how much it will be able to do so is unclear.
Microsoft
What's Boosting Microsoft's Revenue This Quarter Might Surprise You
Sharp growth in its commercial cloud computing business helped lift Microsoft Corp.'s quarterly revenue above Wall Street's expectations.
Netflix
Why Netflix is Seeing a Change in Customer Growth
According to a quarterly letter to shareholders, Netflix fell short of projections.
Ready for Anything
Yahoo Releases What Could Be its Last Report Before its Sale
Yahoo Inc.'s quarterly earnings fell short of Wall Street expectations on Monday.
Legal
Lending Club Under Probe by U.S. Justice Dept, Receives Subpoena
Monday's filing indicated that Lending Club had repurchased an additional $3.8 million in loans during the first quarter that did not meet investor criteria.
Metrics
Reporting for Duty: The Case for a Strong Reporting Structure
The SaaS CFO role should include a robust reporting package.
Alibaba
Alibaba's Revenue Rises 39 Percent as More Shoppers Buy Online
The total value of goods transacted on its platforms on China retail marketplaces, rose 24 percent.
Match Group Revenue Beats Expectations as Tinder Attracts More Paying Users
The company -- which owns multiple dating websites, including OKCupid, Tinder and Match.com -- said its average paid-member count increased 36 percent in the first quarter.