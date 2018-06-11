Routines

Here's How Warren Buffett and Other Top Investors Spend Their Days
Success Strategies

Here's How Warren Buffett and Other Top Investors Spend Their Days

These three common behaviors stand out among the top investors.
Phil Town | 2 min read
13 Simple Tricks That Can Give You an 30 Extra Minutes of Sleep
Sleep

13 Simple Tricks That Can Give You an 30 Extra Minutes of Sleep

From eating walnuts to reading and laughing, these quick tips will help you sleep longer and better.
Rose Leadem | 5 min read
A Day in the Life of Jen Gotch, the Female Badass Behind the Multimillion-Dollar Company Ban.do

A Day in the Life of Jen Gotch, the Female Badass Behind the Multimillion-Dollar Company Ban.do

On top of sharing how she runs her thriving retail business, Ban.do, Jen Gotch opens up about her own mental health issues, how she stays organized and the best way for her to be productive.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
Have 5 Minutes? Try Journaling to Keep Yourself Grateful for the Everyday.
Self Improvement

Have 5 Minutes? Try Journaling to Keep Yourself Grateful for the Everyday.

By writing down what you're grateful for, you can tackle a busy day with more verve and focus.
Jeff Rose | 2 min read
A Day in the Life of Famous Interior Designer Justina Blakeney

A Day in the Life of Famous Interior Designer Justina Blakeney

Having partnered with Anthropologie, Target and others, while also amassing a huge Instagram following and winning countless awards, we wanted to know how Justina Blakeney does it.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
High Performance Habits from Master Coaches
Habits

High Performance Habits from Master Coaches

On this podcast episode of 'School of Greatness,' learn the routines of some of today's most successful leaders.
Lewis Howes | 2 min read
Transform Your Day With This 10-Minute Routine When You First Arrive at the Office
Productivity

Transform Your Day With This 10-Minute Routine When You First Arrive at the Office

Here's how focusing on the present before moving into the day's goals can change your outlook.
Hayden Field | 2 min read
Simple Routines Help Hugh Forrest and His Team Plan SXSW's Thousands of Panels in Music, Tech and Film
Routines

Simple Routines Help Hugh Forrest and His Team Plan SXSW's Thousands of Panels in Music, Tech and Film

Never underestimate the power of a quick email reply or a face-to-face meeting.
Linda Lacina | 3 min read
What Trying to Be a Morning Person Taught Me About Decision-Making and Fear
Mornings

What Trying to Be a Morning Person Taught Me About Decision-Making and Fear

It turns out that changing a routine, even a little, can change your perspective in a big way.
Nina Zipkin | 12 min read
10 Ways to Make Your Night Routine So Boring You'll Sleep Like a Baby
Sleep

10 Ways to Make Your Night Routine So Boring You'll Sleep Like a Baby

From reading to coloring, these simple tasks can help to improve your sleep.
Rose Leadem | 6 min read
