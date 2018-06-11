Routines
Productivity
Waking Up at 5 a.m. Isn't Enough to Make You a Successful Entrepreneur
It's what you do with your hours -- and how you identify your 'prime time' -- that makes the difference.
More From This Topic
Success Strategies
Here's How Warren Buffett and Other Top Investors Spend Their Days
These three common behaviors stand out among the top investors.
Sleep
13 Simple Tricks That Can Give You an 30 Extra Minutes of Sleep
From eating walnuts to reading and laughing, these quick tips will help you sleep longer and better.
A Day in the Life of Jen Gotch, the Female Badass Behind the Multimillion-Dollar Company Ban.do
On top of sharing how she runs her thriving retail business, Ban.do, Jen Gotch opens up about her own mental health issues, how she stays organized and the best way for her to be productive.
Self Improvement
Have 5 Minutes? Try Journaling to Keep Yourself Grateful for the Everyday.
By writing down what you're grateful for, you can tackle a busy day with more verve and focus.
A Day in the Life of Famous Interior Designer Justina Blakeney
Having partnered with Anthropologie, Target and others, while also amassing a huge Instagram following and winning countless awards, we wanted to know how Justina Blakeney does it.
Habits
High Performance Habits from Master Coaches
On this podcast episode of 'School of Greatness,' learn the routines of some of today's most successful leaders.
Productivity
Transform Your Day With This 10-Minute Routine When You First Arrive at the Office
Here's how focusing on the present before moving into the day's goals can change your outlook.
Routines
Simple Routines Help Hugh Forrest and His Team Plan SXSW's Thousands of Panels in Music, Tech and Film
Never underestimate the power of a quick email reply or a face-to-face meeting.
Mornings
What Trying to Be a Morning Person Taught Me About Decision-Making and Fear
It turns out that changing a routine, even a little, can change your perspective in a big way.
Sleep
10 Ways to Make Your Night Routine So Boring You'll Sleep Like a Baby
From reading to coloring, these simple tasks can help to improve your sleep.