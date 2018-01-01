Salary

5 Rules of Salary Negotiation
Salary

5 Rules of Salary Negotiation

Instead of fearing salary negotiation, here are five rules every professional should follow when asking for a raise.
Heather Huhman | 3 min read
A $15 Minimum Wage Sounds Good But Has Unintended Consequences
Minimum Wage

A $15 Minimum Wage Sounds Good But Has Unintended Consequences

Employees' health insurance shares, office perks and retirement plans are potentially all on the chopping block.
Brett Goldberg | 7 min read
How to Handle a Salary Counteroffer
Salary

How to Handle a Salary Counteroffer

If you want to get the pay you deserve, build a respectable career brand that stands out from all the other professionals with whom you're competing.
Glassdoor | 5 min read
Tackling Equal Pay as a Female Tech Leader

Tackling Equal Pay as a Female Tech Leader

As a female leader in a male-dominated industry, one of the biggest barriers I had to overcome personally was to know my worth.
Raji Arasu | 5 min read
Here's a Very Simple Solution to the Mystery of Why You Can't Find Employees
Recruiting

Here's a Very Simple Solution to the Mystery of Why You Can't Find Employees

Start offering more money and better benefits.
Gene Marks | 4 min read
Gender Pay Gap: What Jobs Really Offer Equal Pay?
Gender Gap

Gender Pay Gap: What Jobs Really Offer Equal Pay?

Here are the few jobs that have successfully removed the gender pay gap.
Due | 3 min read
If You're Doing These 7 Things, You Desperately Deserve a Pay Raise
Asking For a Raise

If You're Doing These 7 Things, You Desperately Deserve a Pay Raise

Does any of this sound familiar? If so, it's about time you sat down with your boss for a serious discussion.
Lucas Miller | 6 min read
This Is How 2 Top MBA Professors Recommend You Smooth Negotiations for a Better Salary
Negotiating

This Is How 2 Top MBA Professors Recommend You Smooth Negotiations for a Better Salary

Like just about everything, you are much better off with a plan.
John Boitnott | 5 min read
How to Handle a Salary Counter Offer
Salary

How to Handle a Salary Counter Offer

Negotiating a salary or compensation package is a stress you can manage. Here's how.
Glassdoor | 6 min read
How to Negotiate a Raise With Confidence
Negotiation

How to Negotiate a Raise With Confidence

Step 1: Articulate your value.
Brittney Castro | 2 min read
