Samsung

Samsung to Show Off Smart Glasses and Directional Speaker at CES
Samsung to Show Off Smart Glasses and Directional Speaker at CES

The tech giant's in-house idea incubator will show off a portable directional speaker, a device that can help people with lung damage and smart eyeglasses.
Angela Moscaritolo | 3 min read
Selfies Could Fool the Galaxy S8's Iris Scanner
Selfies Could Fool the Galaxy S8's Iris Scanner

A hack demonstrates that the iris scanner in Samsung's new flagship smartphone could unlock the device when presented with a photograph of the owner's eye.
Tom Brant | 2 min read
Samsung Mobile CEO: Note 7 'Was Like Heaven to Hell'
Samsung Mobile CEO: Note 7 'Was Like Heaven to Hell'

In an interview with PCMag, Samsung's mobile CEO discusses regaining consumer trust and where he wants to go next (foldable phones?).
Sascha Segan | 5 min read
5 Interesting Things to Come Out of Mobile World Congress 2017
5 Interesting Things to Come Out of Mobile World Congress 2017

The annual event features more than shiny new smartphones.
Lydia Belanger | 6 min read
Why Everyone Is So Excited About Samsung's Galaxy S8
Why Everyone Is So Excited About Samsung's Galaxy S8

Samsung's Galaxy S8 will be one of this year's hottest phones. Here's everything we know so far.
Sascha Segan | 4 min read
BlackBerry's Smartphone Market Share Has Reached 0 Percent
BlackBerry's Smartphone Market Share Has Reached 0 Percent

The creator of the iconic "CrackBerry" has fallen far behind its competitors.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
Samsung Blames Bad Batteries for Galaxy Note 7 Disaster
Samsung Blames Bad Batteries for Galaxy Note 7 Disaster

The first battery was faulty, but so was its replacement.
Matthew Humphries | 3 min read
Samsung Introduces Voice-Controlled Robot Vacuum
Samsung Introduces Voice-Controlled Robot Vacuum

When paired with an Amazon Echo, you can control the POWERbot VR7000 using voice commands.
Angela Moscaritolo | 2 min read
Samsung Will Issue an Update to Disable All Galaxy Note 7 Handsets in the U.S.
Samsung Will Issue an Update to Disable All Galaxy Note 7 Handsets in the U.S.

Verizon will not roll out Samsung's update, but AT&T, Sprint and T-Mobile will.
Matthew Humphries | 3 min read
Samsung Galaxy S8 Rumored to Ditch Headphone Jack
Samsung Galaxy S8 Rumored to Ditch Headphone Jack

The 3.5mm port's slow death marches on.
Tom Brant | 2 min read
