Toys; Games
Product Design
4 Lessons From LEGO's Mastery of the Old and the New
If you build your brand's legacy with the same excitement you get when presented with a simple set of LEGO bricks, you'll be celebrating success for decades to come.
More From This Topic
Innovation
Check Out This Stellar Women of NASA Lego Set
A new set of figures will honor the contributions of women in STEM.
toys
What Your Kids Will Be Playing With Next Year: Toy Fair 2017, a Product Recap
Think drones, robotics, and toys connected to family-friendly movies. Something else: Play-Doh is back!
Toys; Games
Connected Teddy Bears Leaked Kids' Voices Online
The supposedly private messages were even held for ransom.
Toys; Games
Parents Advised to Destroy My Friend Cayla Dolls
They must be stopped.
Toys; Games
3 Reasons Entrepreneurs and Startups Are Bringing Toys Back to Life
A growing movement called toys-to-life is the likely vehicle for bridging the toy-gaming divide.
Amazon
Amazon Launches STEM Toy Subscription for Kids
The STEM Club Toy Subscription encourages kids to learn through play -- for $20 a month.
CEOs
Lego Replaces Long-Time CEO With Company's First Foreign Boss
Briton Bali Padda, currently chief operations officer, will replace Jorgen Vig Knudstorp, who was the first chief executive from outside the Kristiansen clan, Denmark's richest family.
Trademarks
Rubik's Cube Loses EU Trademark Fight Over Its Shape
The toy, invented in 1974 by Hungarian Erno Rubik, is popular among young and old, with more than 350 million cubes sold worldwide.
Games
Hasbro and Indiegogo Want You to Design Their Newest Game
An international competition offers the chance for a gaming enthusiast to have their original game idea turned into reality.
Toys; Games
Ponies and Princesses: Hasbro Launches Charm Offensive for Girls
Having captivated boys with its 'Star Wars' figures, the toy company is turning to Disney Princesses and the launch of its first animated movie to arrest a five-quarter slump in sales of its toys for girls.