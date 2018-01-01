Toys; Games

More From This Topic

Check Out This Stellar Women of NASA Lego Set
Innovation

Check Out This Stellar Women of NASA Lego Set

A new set of figures will honor the contributions of women in STEM.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
What Your Kids Will Be Playing With Next Year: Toy Fair 2017, a Product Recap
toys

What Your Kids Will Be Playing With Next Year: Toy Fair 2017, a Product Recap

Think drones, robotics, and toys connected to family-friendly movies. Something else: Play-Doh is back!
Stephen Key | 6 min read
Connected Teddy Bears Leaked Kids' Voices Online
Toys; Games

Connected Teddy Bears Leaked Kids' Voices Online

The supposedly private messages were even held for ransom.
Jon Fingas | 3 min read
Parents Advised to Destroy My Friend Cayla Dolls
Toys; Games

Parents Advised to Destroy My Friend Cayla Dolls

They must be stopped.
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read
3 Reasons Entrepreneurs and Startups Are Bringing Toys Back to Life
Toys; Games

3 Reasons Entrepreneurs and Startups Are Bringing Toys Back to Life

A growing movement called toys-to-life is the likely vehicle for bridging the toy-gaming divide.
Sheila Eugenio | 5 min read
Amazon Launches STEM Toy Subscription for Kids
Amazon

Amazon Launches STEM Toy Subscription for Kids

The STEM Club Toy Subscription encourages kids to learn through play -- for $20 a month.
Stephanie Mlot | 2 min read
Lego Replaces Long-Time CEO With Company's First Foreign Boss
CEOs

Lego Replaces Long-Time CEO With Company's First Foreign Boss

Briton Bali Padda, currently chief operations officer, will replace Jorgen Vig Knudstorp, who was the first chief executive from outside the Kristiansen clan, Denmark's richest family.
Reuters | 2 min read
Rubik's Cube Loses EU Trademark Fight Over Its Shape
Trademarks

Rubik's Cube Loses EU Trademark Fight Over Its Shape

The toy, invented in 1974 by Hungarian Erno Rubik, is popular among young and old, with more than 350 million cubes sold worldwide.
Reuters | 3 min read
Hasbro and Indiegogo Want You to Design Their Newest Game
Games

Hasbro and Indiegogo Want You to Design Their Newest Game

An international competition offers the chance for a gaming enthusiast to have their original game idea turned into reality.
Nick Summers | 2 min read
Ponies and Princesses: Hasbro Launches Charm Offensive for Girls
Toys; Games

Ponies and Princesses: Hasbro Launches Charm Offensive for Girls

Having captivated boys with its 'Star Wars' figures, the toy company is turning to Disney Princesses and the launch of its first animated movie to arrest a five-quarter slump in sales of its toys for girls.
Reuters | 4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.